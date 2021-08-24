WWE Raw Review 8/23/2021: Television's Best Cure for Insomnia

Following up what WWE claims was the most-watched SummerSlam of all time, WWE Raw took place this week in San Diego, California. Did the Fed use that momentum to keep fan interest with exciting storylines and matches? Uh… you're familiar with this company, right?

WWE Champ Bobby Lashley and MVP opened the show to blame Goldberg for Lashley attacking his son, but United States Champ Damian Priest interrupted and a non-title match resulted, but that was broken up by Sheamus, causing the SQ in about a minute. Drew McIntyre came out to join the fun as everyone fought, and that led into another match, this time a tag team with Priest and McIntyre vs. Lashley and Sheamus, in which McInture got the pin on Sheamus.

Backstage, Eva Marie jumped Doudrop for betraying her at SummerSlam.

Karrion Kross came out for a match with Ricochet, and WWE finally realized something has been missing from Kross's gimmick since he came to the main roster and decided to rectify the situation. What? No, they didn't bring Scarlett up. They gave him a kinky sex match for his entrance. Well, at least he didn't trip through a wall. Kross choked out Ricochet in about a minute, but Ricochet was the true winner for not wearing a dumb mask.

Logan Paul was a guest on Moist TV and the less said about that the better. Just know that it ended with Xavier Woods beating The Miz in a match, and then Miz turning on Morrison after the match and beating him down. Looks like Johnny Drip Drip will have to carry the wet gimmick solo from now on.

In a pre-recorded segment, Reggie escapes Akira Tozawa and R-Truth in a battle at an Ice Cream truck. Look, at this point, we don't even need storyline resolution. Just never mention this belt again, make Truth the GM of Raw, and we'll all be fine with it.

Jinder Mahal beat Mansoor in two minutes and then he and his boys jumped Mansoor. That'll get Mahal his heat back… not!

Charlotte Flair came out to brag about winning the Raw Women's Championship again, and Alexa Bliss interrupted to maybe start a feud with her. It wasn't 100% clear.

Another Elias promo. Meh.

Nikki ASH and Rhea Ripley beat Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax in a tag team match. And no one cared.

Backstage, Johnny Drip Drip challenged The Miz to a match for next week's WWE Raw.

During a championship celebration or RKBro, Riddle presented Randy Orton with a custom scooter. This lead to a match between Riddle and AJ Styles which Riddle won. This is the only storyline on Raw I don't mind so I have nothing bad to say about it. It was also the main event, which means Raw ended on a high note.

WWE took whatever momentum they had coming out of SummerSlam, which they claim was the most-watched SummerSlam of all time, and basically squandered it on the same old crap they've been doing for months. If WWE wants viewers to actually stay awake through WWE Raw, they need to do something exciting, but I don't see that happening. At this point, they're just treading water until the sale.

