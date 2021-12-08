WWE Raw Scores Lowest Rating Ever in Very Unfair Cable Numbers

There's nothing worst than when tragedy strikes before the holidays. The Chadster was really looking forward to Christmas this year, but thanks to unfair collusion between the Neilsen ratings company and Tony Khan, Christmas has been ruined for The Chadster. Yes, according to these new numbers, WWE scored its lowest-ever rating in the all-important 18-49 demo. WWE Raw was beaten by not only Monday Night Football, which we know is in collusion with Tony Khan because he owns an NFL team, but also by the Bravo reality TV show Below Deck, which is the part The Chadster is really having trouble coming to grips with.

Brandon Thurston, who may also be in collusion with Tony Khan to ruin The Chadster's life, has the details:

Total viewership was only 9th lowest on record. Raw ranked #8 on the day among cable originals. As normal, Raw was behind ESPN's Monday Night Football telecasts, but this week Raw was also behind Below Deck on Bravo, which did a 0.40 P18-49 rating, according to Showbuzz Daily. — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) December 8, 2021 Show Full Tweet

The third-hour was the least-viewed. 8pm: 1.669 million viewers / 0.38 P18-49 rating

9pm: 1.636 million / 0.35

10pm: 1.494 million / 0.33 — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) December 8, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Auughh man! So unfair! And now AEW Dynamite has a shot at beating WWE Raw in the ratings this week. If that happens, The Chadster will probably be rendered permanently sexually important, which is what Tony Khan has wanted all this time. Why are you doing this to The Chadster, Tony Khan?! Whhhyyyyy??!!