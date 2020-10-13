WWE Raw – Seth Rollins Says Goodbye to Monday Night Raw

In part two of Bleeding Cool's WWE Raw report, Miz and Morrison host a double Miz TV, New Day and Street Profits swap belts, and the WWE Draft Night 2 continues. Welcome to Bleeding Cool's WWE Raw report. We watch WWE, so you don't have to! And in the case of Raw, it's a real sacrifice. You're welcome.

WWE Raw Report for October 12th, 2020 Part 2

Stephanie McMahon is on the stage when Raw returns from a commercial break. Commentary plugs Stephs' ranking on a Forbes list that was total bullshit. Raw drafts Braun Strowman (who's been there for weeks anyway). Smackdown drafts Daniel Bryan (Steph calls him a B-Plus player). Raw drafts Matt Riddle. Smackdown drafts Kevin Owens. Raw picks Jeff Hardy.

Here's a continuity error my 10-year-old son pointed out: After Steph stops talking, the show goes to the ring where Miz and Morrison are there, and WWE plays their entrance music that way they do to make it seem like they're just finishing up their entrance, like when they cut away from an entrance to play a video. But if Miz and Morrison were making their entrances while Stephanie was talking… wouldn't we have heard it? She was right on the stage.

Anyway, these jokers introduce themselves and talk about how lucky Raw was to draft them. They make jokes about the New Day getting split up and Heavy Machinery too. Miz claims he's the one who made that happen. He says he has connections with the USA Network because he's the face of USA. Eventually, they stop talking and bring our Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke.

Mandy tells Miz off for getting her traded to Raw a few weeks ago. She says he's ruining people's lives by separating Mandy from Otis. Miz and Morrison says she should be thanking them. She looks happy. And she's been winning. She doesn't agree. Miz asks Dana if she's sure she wants Mandy for a tag team partner after Mandy kicked Sonya Deville to the curb. Dana says there's no jealousy between them.

Miz points out they're fighting in a battle royale tonight for a shot at the Raw women's championship. Isn't that awkward? Mandy says, "may the best woman win."

Natalya and Lana come out. The announce table pees itself a little. Lana talks up Natalya's accolades and her own social media skills. Lana also says she's got all the best drama. Natalya says it's funny that she and Lana are in the battle royal, but nobody wanted to interview them. Dana suggests they do a Tik Tok dance. Mandy says if they spent more time training instead of on Tik Tok, they might actually win a match. They all brawl and Dana and Mandy stand tall as Raw takes a commercial break.

Miz and Morrison are alone in the ring again after the break. Oh, because we needed a Miz TV that spans two entire segments, I guess. Miz says his next guess, his plan B, is John Morrison. Morrison starts yammering, and then Lars Sullivan's music plays. Miz runs away, leaving Morrison to get his ass kicked by Sullivan. Every time this meathead incel shows up on WWE television, he ends up involved in a new scandal. I wonder what he'll say or do online next? I'm betting he snaps a puppy's neck live on Instagram.

Commentary talks about the New Day getting split up in the first night of the draft, with Big E staying on Smackdown and Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods joining Raw. Adam Pearce talks to the New Day and the Street Profits backstage. he wants them to exchange titles. They do. Now the New Day are the Raw champs, and the Street Profits are the Smackdown champs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode interrupt to talk about how thew deserve a match against one of these teams. The New Day accepts and the Street Profits gyrate their hips with them. The New Day agree to kick their asses. Roode and Ziggler leave. The New Day agree with the Street profits about wanting the smoke. Raw goes to commercials.

Stephanie McMahon is on the stage for another round of draft picks. Raw picks Retribution. Note: Mercedes Martinez was not in the photo. Smackdown picks Lars Sullivan. Raw picks Keith Lee. Smackdown picks Baron Corbin, who will therefore remain the ratings king of Friday Nights. Raw picks Alexa Bliss so she can finish her weird Fiend fetish angle.

Seth Rollins heads to the ring. He's gonna give a farewell address since this is the last time he'll be able to bore the Raw viewers with a twenty-minute promo. He says he wants to soak it all in for a minute. It's the end of an era. Rollins is thrilled to take his talents to Friday nights, but he knows this must be tough for the fans of Raw. How can we miss you if you never leave, Seth?

Rollins talks about all the things he's done on Raw. He's the greatest leader in the history of Raw. And Rollins doesn't think there's anyone on the Raw roster that can fill his shoes. Who will step up? Rollins says it won't be Dominic or Rey Mysterio because they've also been drafted to Smackdown.

Rollins intends to go on, but Jeff Hardy comes out, perhaps under the mistaken impression that this is a wrestling show, and there should be at least one match per hour. Rollins says he appreciates Jeff's enthusiasm, but he was looking for a leader, and that's clearly not Jeff. He tells Jeff to get out of his ring.

Hardy says Rollins is a Smackdown superstar now, and Hardy is on Raw, so technically it's his ring. Rollins says Hardy should be focused on his match against Lars Sullivan this Friday on Smackdown. Rollins wishes him luck and leaves. As Rollins is walking up the ramp, AJ Styles comes out. He disses Rollins on his way to the ring and stars talking trash to Hardy. But Rollins walks up behind him. As they argue, Hardy hits a baseball slide kick on them both. He hits poetry in motion off Styles' back onto Rollins, then hits a flying clothesline on Styles.

Hardy rolls back in the ring and challenges both of them to a triple threat "tag-team" match right now. He meant a singles match, though. But that match will happen after Raw takes a commercial break. And by that time, you'll need to be reading part three of our WWE Raw report.

