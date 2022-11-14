WWE Raw Updates: Rollins vs. Balor Now for US Title, New Match Added

WWE has made some changes to the WWE Raw card after this morning's preview. Earlier in the day, WWE advertised two segments for the show: a non-title match between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor, and Miz TV segment where The Miz will apologize for duping the WWE Universe (a lot more people in WWE owe us apologies if we're going down that rabbit hole). But it looks like Triple H felt that wasn't enough to sell the show, so Rollins vs. Balor has now been upgraded to a title match, and a second match has been added to the card. If this was Vince McMahon, we'd say he "ripped up the script" at the last minute and totally rewrote the show, but it's Triple H, and we (relatively speaking) like him, so this time it's a good thing. Welcome to the low barrier of entry for journalism on the internet, folks!

Byron Saxton announced the change to Rollins vs. Balor on WWE's social media:

Additionally, WWE announced a match between Matt Riddle and Chad Gable for tonight's show.

Chad Gable and Otis have been a thorn in the side of Matt Riddle for many weeks and now The Original Bro will take on the leader of Alpha Academy. Behind the scenes Riddle has been trying to form a band with his idol,Elias, but this week he will go at it alone against a tough competitor in Gable. Can Riddle put away Gable as well as he rips his bongos? Find out tonight on Raw at 8/7C on USA!

In addition to all of that, Survivor Series is less than two weeks away, so expect to see WWE hastily trying to get all their storylines in order after wasting all that time with the most recent Saudi PPV. Plus, they've still got to fill three hours. Rollins vs. Balor can go long… but not that long. WWE Raw airs at 8/7C on USA Network.

