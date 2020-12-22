WWE Raw Video Highlights: Ricochet Takes T-Bar Loss Personally, More

After the worst ratings ever shocked WWE into action last week, the company delivered on solid TLC PPV last weekend. But how did WWE carry that momentum into Raw the next night? The Chadster has gathered some video highlights from the show WWE posted to YouTube.

Retribution escalated their attempts to get Ricochet to join their group on Monday. Retribution's recruitment methods leave a little something to be desired.

On Raw Talk after the show, Ricochet admitted that Retribution is getting to him.

One Superstar who had a big presence was Charlotte Flair. Flair made her return at TLC as Asuka's mystery partner in a match against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler and they won the tag team championships. And so Raw last night opened with Charlotte Flair.

And that led into a match between Baszler and Jax and the team of Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke.

Charlotte and Asuka also had a match of their own against Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce.

And in a video posted to YouTube that didn't air on Raw, Charlotte and Asuka posed with their titles backstage.

Speaking of returns, Alexa Bliss made hers to address Randy Orton after the shocking events of the Firefly Inferno match.

Bliss introduced Alexa's Playground and invited Randy Orton to come and play.

Hurt Business were also heavily featured on Raw last night after Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin won the Raw Tag Team Championships from The New Day at TLC. The New Day cut a promo about bouncing back before the show.

And on Raw, Riddle and Matt Hardy interrupted Hurt Business's celebration.

And that led to a match against MVP and Bobby Lashley.

Last night's WWE Raw also saw Drew McIntyre, Keith Lee, and Sheamus team up to… read some poetry?

The trio also got together to face The Miz, John Morrison, and AJ Styles in a Holiday Street Fight. McIntyre, Lee, and Sheamus were successful in their match, but Sheamus attacked Lee afterward.

Also on Raw, after Angel Garza beat Drew Gulak…

…he celebrated with Sarah Schrieber under the mistletoe.

Other highlights from Raw last night include Jaxson Ryker taking on Gran Metalik and Titus O'Neil being recognized for his charity work.