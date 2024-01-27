Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: jordynne grace, naomi, Royal Rumble, tna, trinity, wwe

WWE Royal Rumble 2024: TNA Knockouts Champ Jordynne Grace Enters at #5

TNA Knockouts Champ Jordynne Grace entered tonight WWE Women's Royal Rumble match at number five - here's what went down.

The return of Naomi (Trinity) wasn't the only presence that TNA had during tonight's WWE Royal Rumble 2024. Following up on last year's cooperation between the companies that saw IMPACT/TNA Knockouts Champion Mickie James appear in the Women's Royal Rumble match, current champ Jordynne Grace made her way into the match at number five – and didn't waste any time going face-to-face with previous IMPACT/TNA Knockouts Champion Naomi/Trinity before they started throwing down (not surprising considering Grace recently defeated Naomi/Trinity for the title). But just so there is no confusion, Grace is still signed to TNA – with the commentary team noting both the streaming organization and her tile during her intro as she heads into the Rumble match.

Here's a look at Grace making a pretty big impression pretty early on in the match – and then there's that brutal "reunion" between Naomi/Trinity and Grace to cap things off.

And here's what happened when Grace and Bianca Belair met up – in what would turn out to be an impressive display of strength by both women. We're not sure if the upper body strength needed by Grace to use the ropes to save herself and return to the ring was more impressive than Belair's move – which was pure strength on the outside to eliminate Grace.

And here's a look back to the rematch that Trinity had with Grace for the TNA Knockouts World Championship – not long after Trinity lost the title. After seeing the way these two work together, it was no surprise to have them continue their "feud" into the middle of the Royal Rumble match.

