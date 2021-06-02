WWE Sale Rumors Beg Question: Does Vince McMahon Hate His Kids?

The legacy of WWE stretches back seventy years, and if you consider Capitol Wrestling Corporation co-founder Toots Mondt, who was trained by Farmer Burns himself and created the style we more as less recognize as pro wrestling today, to the very foundations of the sport itself. But if rumors that Jess McMahon's grandson, Vince McMahon is looking to sell WWE are true, then Vince believes that a corporation like NBC Universal, Disney, or even Amazon would be better caretakers of that legacy than his own children. And that has got to sting.

The rumors that McMahon could be looking to sell have been around for years, but the most recent round of WWE releases has brought them back to the forefront. By releasing wrestlers like Braun Strowman, a main eventer who was recently involved in the WWE Championship picture, and Aleister Black, a wrestler who the company just brought back from hiatus with a series of prominent vignettes for a feud with Big E, WWE has caused people to wonder why they would do that. The company isn't hurting for money, with record profits and the best television rights deals they've ever had. They've already trimmed down a lot during the pandemic. Why release these wrestlers now? It makes complete sense if WWE is looking to show the highest profit margins possible to convince interested buyers to offer the best possible price.

Selling WWE would contradict conventional wisdom that Stephanie McMahon and Triple H will run the company after Vince retires, or, more likely given his work ethic, dies on the job after refusing to ever retire. Many fans view that new regime as saviors who will save WWE from the last two decades of boring programming. And it's true that, even if Vince McMahon does sell WWE, McMahons will likely remain in power in the company's executive structure, at least for a while. But eventually, the family responsible for shaping the modern wrestling business will lose influence over the company they started. And one has to wonder why.

Does Vince McMahon see this as the peak of the wrestling business? With ratings continuing to fall, does Vince believe these are the best TV deals WWE will ever get? Maybe he believes the business will decline from here on out and his family will benefit most from a massive sale while WWE is at the top of its game. Then again, maybe this is just the final act in Vince's longtime struggle to be recognized as more than a wrestling promoter. Or maybe he just doesn't think his children can do it. Shane f**ked off years ago to try to make it on his own, and even though he's back now, a McMahon never forgets. Stephanie and Triple H had a good run, but Triple H couldn't even beat AEW in a ratings war, so Vince is certainly not going to let a failure take over his company.

The logical conclusion is that Vince McMahon wants to sell WWE because he hates his own children. So sad! That is, unless the rumors are total bulls**t and Vince plans to run WWE until he dies. Braun Strowman was kind of at a dead end as a character anyway, thanks to WWE's lousy booking. And Aleister Black was never going to rise above the midcard. So don't worry, Shane, Stephanie and Hunter. There's a chance the old man still likes you after all.