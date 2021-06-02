WWE Releases Stroman, Black, Lana, Riott, More In Shocking Moves

The WWE has come to terms with the release of a number of big names this morning, as reported on by Fightful Select. The names were a bit shocking to read as you went down the list, as Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Lana, Santana Garrett, and Buddy Murphy were all said to have been wished well in their future endeavors. The list was a bit suspect until confirmed by Black on his personal Twitter page, which you can see below.

Im gathering my thoughts as this was a complete left field for me as obviously we just started the dark father character but this was it, thank you so much WWE universe for allowing me to create and give you small bits of myself. — Tommy End (@WWEAleister) June 2, 2021

WWE Lets Go Some Huge Talent, The Indies Get Richer

Strowman and Black are the biggest surprises on this list of course, as both have been involved in current storylines and Black especially just debuted a new character, the Dark Father. Strowman has had multiple title runs and wrestled near the top of the card for the last 5+ years, and was basically grown into a star by the WWE. Lana and Riott were just last month wrestling for the WWE Tag Team Titles, and Garrett and Murphy have also had some heat on their names in the last year.

Of course the first thing people will say: "Who is coming to AEW?" The easiest answer there is Lana, who could slip right into being paired back with her husband, the current TNT champ Miro. After that, I would think Black would be the next name they would go after, his brutal bruiser style would fit in nicely in multiple feuds with a great number of people in AEW. The big question for me is Strowman. The WWE put a lot of time, effort, and money into making him a huge name, but could he find success on the indies or in AEW without that machine behind him?

Crazy morning for wrestling fans. More as it comes in.

UPDATE: WWE confirmed the releases: