WWE SmackDown: Another Talent Made Their Big WWE Return Tonight

When Triple H effectively took over running all of TV for WWE a couple of weeks ago following the sudden retirement of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, one of the top hopes among fans (especially fans of Triple H's era of NXT) was that he would bring back certain stars who were mishandled and ultimately released during McMahon's tenure. Well, following the first round of exciting returns at last weekend's SummerSlam, just now on WWE SmackDown on FOX, the show ended with the return of a star who was atop many fans' lists of who they would like to see return.

At the conclusion of this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns had a war of words with the number one contender and the man he'll face at WWE Clash At The Castle, Drew McIntyre. Right when things were about to get physical between them, the lights went out, and we heard some eery and familiar guitar strings. It was then that Scarlett and former NXT Champion Karrion Kross appeared, and Kross immediately laid waste to McIntyre at ringside, before having a staredown with Reigns as Scarlett placed an hourglass in front of him and Kross screamed "tick-tock".

This was an exciting and attention-grabbing way to end WWE SmackDown this week, and it certainly creates some excitement to see what happens next week or even on Monday's WWE Raw, where we may see Kross and Scarlett explain their return.

Fans were shocked last year to see just how badly Vince McMahon and his team fumbled Kross' promotion to the main roster, as he seemed tailor-made to be a star McMahon would love. Despite his size and dominance in NXT, McMahon changed him up by removing Scarlett, adding a gladiator mask, and having him lose to the likes of Jeff Hardy right away. It all came to an end in November when Kross and Scarlett were released by WWE.

Now with Triple H in charge, this gives Kross and Scarlett a fresh start to become main roster stars like it always seemed they were destined to be. And by throwing them immediately into a title feud with Reigns and McIntyre, it seems we won't have to wait to see Kross become the force he was in NXT on the main roster.