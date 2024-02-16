Posted in: Opinion, Sports, TV, TV, WWE | Tagged: Cody Rhodes, opinion, Roman Reigns, Smackdown, the rock, Wrestlemania, wwe

WWE SmackDown Preview: Let's Help Cody Rhodes with His Mic Work!

We're offering Cody Rhodes some lines he can use on the mic against The Rock, Roman Reigns, and others if Rhodes shows up on WWE SmackDown.

Okay, we're doing things a bit differently with this week's WWE SmackDown on FOX (at least, for now) preview. Right off the bat, we want you to know that The Miz and Logan Paul are set for an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match – as are Kevin Owens and Judgement Day's "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio. On the women's side, we're looking at Zelina Vega battling Tiffany Stratton for an Elimination Chamber spot – while Naomi takes on Alba Fyre for another spot. All four are great matches, making up a pretty strong SmackDown card that the WWE previewed earlier today. But our focus is on the big headline-grabber – Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returning – and we're sure that they're going to address Triple H confirming that Cody Rhodes will be Reigns' opponent at WrestleMania XL and The Rock slapping Rhodes during this past Thursday's WrestleMania XL Kickoff.

Just to make it clear, we're assuming that Rhodes is going to show up – but that could be more our inner fanboy talking than "objective reporter guy" since it would also make sense to not have Rhodes appear. But just in case he does… we would like to offer him some help on the mic. Not that Rhodes doesn't know how to hold his own – it's just that The Rock is The Rock for a reason, and he's willing to get more than a little nasty to retain his mic cred. And it's not just The Rock, either – you have Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman to deal with. That means it might be time to take the "low road" a bit. Some examples:

OPTION #1: Before the mic battle begins, Rhodes reaches into his pocket and pulls out a wristband with some writing on it. Tossing is to The Rock, Rhodes adds, "Before we start, John Cena told me you might need that. I took the courtesy to write some things for ya that you can use against me. You're welcome."

OPTION #2: To The Rock: "Oh, you think you're in charge around here now? You're looking to change the "hierarchy of power" here in the WWE? The last time you tried doing something like that, 'Black Adam'… James Gunn stopped taking your calls."

OPTION #3: Before Reigns starts talking, Rhodes cuts him off, looks at The Rock, and says, "Would he still be able to speak if you were drinking a glass of water? Do you want me to get you a stool so you can sit him on your lap? Speaking of which [looks Reigns up and down], exactly how far up… well, you know [does upward fist motion)… do you have to go to get his vocal cords to work? I'm thinking elbow-deep… right?"

OPTION #4: To Solo Sikoa: "And your 'prince' back there keeps eyeing me like he wants a piece. Keep glaring at me like that, and I'm gonna plant that spike of yours someplace you're not going to like – but it'll get you singin' like a bird."

OPTION #5: To Jimmy Uso: "Meanwhile, we've got 'Marty Jannetty' in the back there just begging to get someone's – anyone's – attention. [To Jimmy] Hey, 'Lesser-Known Uso'! Go back to the locker room and play while the adults talk business in the ring."

OPTION #6: To Roman Reigns: "I get it now – that whole 'point up to the sky' thing. It's not meant to acknowledge you with some made-up title. It's you telling the WWE Universe that you're a 'Plus One' champ. You see, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, CM Punk, Seth "Freakin'" Rollins, and – yes – even The Rock – they were each 'The Guy.' But you? You're just 'A Guy.' Right place. Right time. With a family name that definitely helped [winks at The Rock]. Sure, you have the looks and the swagger and the wrestling talent – yet for some reason, you can never be trusted to carry the ball on your own. So you got The Shield… then Heyman… then The Bloodline… and now The Rock. So let me make it clear – I know heading into 'WrestleMania XL' that it won't be me taking on just you for the title – but also everyone else in the rings and apparently any family members at home that feel like jumping into it. And that's because they love and care about you, Roman – but deep down, they don't believe in you nearly as much as you think they do."

