WWE Smackdown Ratings Up; Mysterios Gloat After Victory Over

WWE Smackdown's ratings improved this week by 100,000 viewers, and they didn't even need Shaq to get the bump. Smackdown drew an average of 2.166 million viewers on hours of 2.153 million viewers and 2.179 million viewers. In the 18-49 demo, both hours of Smackdown earned a .6. WWE Smackdown was the second highest rated show for the week on network TV, behind Shark Tank. In total viewers, Smackdown was lower than any show on a real network, defeating only the CW. Showbuzz Daily posted the ratings charts as usual, and you can view them here.

Following Dominik Mysterio's victory over Shorty G on Smackdown this week, which also saw Rey Mysterio hit a senton on Otis after the match, the Mysterios were interviewed by WWE reporter Alyse Ashton. Here's what Dominik had to say:

Alyse Ashton: Dominik, Chad Gable requested the match tonight. Do you think he's second-guessing himself now? Dominik Mysterio: Of course he is. You know, Chad thought that he can pick on me and make an example out of me, and it backfired on him. And I think he definitely is second-guessing his decision now.

Rey Mysterio also chimed in after the Smackdown match:

Alyse Ashton: And Rey, after what's been going on between you and Otis the past couple of weeks, was it nice to get a little payback? Rey Mysterio: Definitely nice. It definitely felt good feeling his back and his head hit against the announce table. But this is only the beginning of what's yet to come. He put me through two horrible weeks of getting my ribs smashed, and I sure don't feel like I'm at 100 percent, but when I do, he better get ready.

Fightful Select reports that Big E was not at WWE Smackdown this week, but he's just selling in-storyline injuries. Big E is advertised to return next week.