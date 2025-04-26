Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, wwe smackdown

WWE SmackDown Review: Aleister Black Returns, Tony Khan Weeps

The Chadster reviews a PERFECT episode of WWE SmackDown featuring John Cena, a TLC masterclass, and Aleister Black's return! Tony Khan WISHES he could book like this! 🔥

Article Summary WWE SmackDown raises the bar with Aleister Black's epic return and awesome TLC main event! Tony Khan weeps!

John Cena and Randy Orton deliver real storytelling—something Tony Khan could never pull off in AEW!

Fraxiom, Jacob Fatu, and Zelina Vega shine, proving WWE talent is light-years ahead of any AEW "star."

Triple H juggles dream matches and shock returns while Tony Khan sabotages The Chadster's dreams (and marriage)!

Last night's WWE SmackDown was an absolute masterclass in professional wrestling that once again proved why WWE is light-years ahead of the competition! 🙌 The Chadster can't even begin to express how perfectly Triple H and the creative team crafted every single moment of this epic show. 😍 💯

The show kicked off with two legends, as John Cena and Randy Orton confronted each other in a phenomenal segment that set up their match at Backlash. 🔥 The way they referenced their 25-year history together while building tension was something that only WWE could pull off with such perfection. 👏 Meanwhile over at AEW, Tony Khan probably thinks having two random indy darlings point at each other for five minutes counts as storytelling. Auughh man! So unfair! 😤

Fraxiom (the tag team of Nathan Frazer and Axiom) made their WWE SmackDown debut with an outstanding victory over Los Garza. 🏆 The Chadster absolutely loved how they showcased their high-flying abilities in a controlled, storytelling manner – unlike AEW where everyone just does 58 flips per minute with no psychology whatsoever. 🙄 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😠

The women's division on WWE SmackDown continued to dominate with Tiffany Stratton coming face to face with Jade Cargill in a confrontation that led to an impromptu match! 💪 The bout was incredible until Naomi interfered for the DQ, followed by Nia Jax making her return! 😲 This is how you build multiple storylines at once – something Tony Khan could never comprehend if he read Triple H's autobiography a thousand times. 📚

Jacob Fatu showed why he's the most dominant champion on WWE SmackDown with an awesome promo segment alongside Solo Sikoa. 🏆 When LA Knight and Drew McIntyre interrupted to stake their claims to the title, Nick Aldis made a brilliant decision to set up a number one contender's match! 👔 This is what real authority figures do – not largely avoid the spotlight like a certain billionaire owner of a second-rate wrestling company. 🙄

The Chadster was thrilled to see Zelina Vega finally win championship gold by defeating Chelsea Green for the Women's United States Championship! 🏆 This was such a satisfying moment that had The Chadster cheering with his White Claw! 🍹

The return of Aleister Black was absolutely spectacular! 🖤 The way he appeared after The Miz's promo had The Chadster on the edge of his seat. This is how you do a surprise return – not by having ex-WWE talent literally stab Triple H right in the back by jumping to AEW for more creative freedom or whatever. 😠

And what can The Chadster say about that main event TLC match? 🪜 The Street Profits defended their tag team titles against Motor City Machine Guns and DIY in what can only be described as tag team perfection! 🔥 Montez Ford's spectacular athleticism securing the win was exactly how The Chadster likes his wrestling – spectacular but making sense! Not like those spotfests Tony Khan books where physics and logic don't exist. 🙄

Last night, The Chadster had another nightmare about Tony Khan. 😰 In the dream, The Chadster was attending WWE SmackDown live, cheering enthusiastically for every perfectly booked segment. Suddenly, The Chadster felt a tap on his shoulder. When The Chadster turned around, there was Tony Khan sitting right behind The Chadster, wearing Street Profits gear and eating from a giant bucket of popcorn! 🍿

"Enjoying the show, Chad?" Tony Khan whispered, his eyes gleaming with malice. "Taking notes on how to book a REAL wrestling show?"

The Chadster tried to escape, but Tony kept following, now carrying a ladder similar to the one from the main event. "Let's have our own TLC match, Chad!" Tony Khan called out, chasing The Chadster through the arena concourse. "Tables, Ladders, and Chads!"

The Chadster ran into the parking lot where his beloved Mazda Miata was waiting, but when The Chadster tried to start it, the engine was replaced with a miniature wrestling ring where tiny AEW wrestlers were doing unnecessary flips! 😱 Tony Khan laughed maniacally from atop the arena roof, now dressed as John Cena but with Tony Khan's face!

The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat next to Keighleyanne, who just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary. 📱 Tony Khan needs to STOP invading The Chadster's dreams! It's getting ridiculous how obsessed he is with The Chadster! 😤

Overall, WWE SmackDown delivered another flawless show that reminds everyone why WWE is the pinnacle of professional wrestling. 👑 As Bully Ray said on his podcast this week, "WWE's storytelling makes AEW look like kindergarteners playing with action figures in a sandbox while Triple H is writing Shakespeare with muscles and entrance music." 🎭 And The Chadster couldn't agree more! Bully Ray definitely has The Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval! 💯

The Chadster will be celebrating this perfect episode of WWE SmackDown by cranking some Smash Mouth in the Mazda Miata while sipping White Claws all weekend! 🎵 🚗 As the great philosophers of Smash Mouth once said, "Hey now, you're an all-star," which is exactly what WWE SmackDown is – an all-star show that Tony Khan and AEW could never compete with! 🌟

