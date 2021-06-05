WWE Smackdown: Roman Reigns Deals With Disappointment

WWE Smackdown competed once again with AEW Dynamite on Friday night. If you didn't have two-to-four hours to watch wrestling last night, worry not: we we've compiled all the video clips from Smackdown for this recap, and we'll tell you which ones to watch and which ones to skip.

Roman Reigns opened Smackdown by being uncharacteristically supportive of Jey and Jimmy Uso in their attempt to win the tag team championships from Rey and Dominik Mysterio. The match started right away, and Dominik Mysterio got the pin with a quick rollup on Jimmy Uso. Roman was obviously pissed, but the Usos scored a rematch for the main event of WWE Smackdown because Jimmy's shoulders weren't fully pinned. In that rematch, Dominik was about to get the win again when Reigns interfered, putting a massive beatdown on the Mysterios until Jimmy Uso walked out. But Roman made Jey Uso stay to watch. Of course you should watch these clips. Roman Reigns and his family drama is the best angle in pro wrestling today.

Seth Rollins gave an interview. You can guess how he felt about Cesaro and thus not bother watching the clip.

Chad Gable tried to convince the Street Profits to get some remedial wrestling training at Alpha Academy. They reused and got a beatdown by Otis. Don't waste your time on this.

Liv Morgan faced Carmella in a match. With Ruby Riott gone, this is Liv Morgan's time to shine. That's right, the Liv Morgan era of WWE Smackdown is about to beg– never mind, she lost before we could even finish that sentence. Skip it.

Bianca Belair challenged Bayley to a match at Hell in a Cell. Bayley responded by making her laughing face appear on every screen in the Titantron. Watch it, unless you are prone to nightmares, in which case skip it.

Baron Corbin defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a match and regained his crown, but thankfully for Nakamura, Rick Boogs is far better at stopping Corbin from escaping than he is at playing guitar, so he managed to help Nakamura take the crown back after the match. I'm pretty sure they've just been replaying the same segment for the past three weeks, so no need to watch it again.

Kevin Owens challenged Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Championship. Commander Azeez was barred from ringside, so he beat up Owens before the match instead. Crews won. Sami Zayn attacked Owens afterward. Decent match. Give it a watch.

And that's it for WWE Smackdown this week. The wrestling was mostly good. The Roman Reigns drama, the best thing on the show and in WWE in general, was front and center. The filler was relatively short. It's hard to complain about Smackdown this week, but don't expect that to last.

