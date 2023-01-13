WWE SmackDown Sees 2 Giants Battling for the IC Title Tonight Our preview for tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX sees Intercontinental Champion Gunther defending against Braun Strowman.

Gunther has rescued the storied Intercontinental Championship from years of irrelevance and restored it to its rightful place as one of WWE's top titles. He's done this not only in the regard he clearly holds the title in but in being a fighting Champion who defends his title regularly against any and all comers. Tonight on FOX's SmackDown, he will face possibly his toughest and certainly largest challenge yet when the mighty Braun Strowman takes a shot a dethroning the dominant Champion live on FOX.

Will tonight's Friday The 13th episode of SmackDown be bad luck for Intercontinental Champion Gunther? Let's see what WWE.com has to say officially about tonight:

Ever since Imperium cost Braun Strowman his place in the World Cup Tournament to determine who would face Gunther for the Intercontinental Title, The Monster of All Monsters has been looking to target his rage on The Ring General and his cohorts.

Most recently, when Strowman confronted the faction and made an aggressive Intercontinental Title challenge, Gunther took advantage of the numbers and unleashed a vicious beatdown on his monstrous adversary before accepting the title match.

Don't miss when the titans clash tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown on FOX.

Along with that, tonight on SmackDown, we will see former best friends collide when Sami Zayn takes on Kevin Owens, promising to defeat his former best friend at all costs for his tribal chief (and Owens' opponent for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble) Roman Reigns. Will Zayn put a final dagger in his friendship with Owens, or will he fail The Bloodline and possibly be given the boot from his beloved faction? To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm live on FOX.