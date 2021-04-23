WWE Smackdown Tonight: IC Title Match, Roman Reigns Drama

The preview for tonight's episode of WWE Smackdown is looking sparse even as the show's start time approaches. Could Vince McMahon have arrived late at the arena and torn up the script again? WWE has just one match booked for Smackdown tonight and drama surrounding Roman Reigns' next challenger for the Universal Championship. Surely more content will evolve during the show, but here's what WWE has announced so far.

Apollo Crews will defend his Intercontinental Championship against a mystery opponent. From WWE.com:

In the wake of his controversial victory over Big E at WrestleMania, new Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews will put his title on the line tonight with the menacing Commander Azeez in his corner. The brutal Crews stands as the pride of his Nigerian ancestors. Who will dare oppose him for the illustrious title? Find out on SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

And Roman Reigns will look for a new challenger:

Last week, Seth Rollins emerged to blindside Cesaro with a vicious attack during his main event showdown against Jey Uso. Now that The SmackDown Savior has stolen The Swiss Superman's focus, who remains to challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns? Plus, the era of SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair begins! Don't miss Friday Night SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

Mentioned in passing there, it looks like Bianca Belair may be looking for a new challenger as well. But according to a press release from WWE.com earlier, she's already got one. Bayley will challenge Belair for the WWE Smackdown Women's Championship at WrestleMania Backlash. So now there are three very vague storylines to look forward to on Smackdown tonight. That's better than nothing!

If that's not enough to convince you, don't worry. We'll have a very, very brief report on the results of the show tomorrow morning that you can read in five minutes or less. Why waste two hours tonight when you can spend five minutes tomorrow, especially when WWE can't be bothered to actually book the show before it begins?

