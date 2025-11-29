Posted in: Current News, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Survivor Series, wargames

WWE Survivor Series: Vaquer Retains Women's World Title Over Bella

At WWE Survivor Series, Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer would go on to retain her title over WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.

When it comes to the Men's WarGames, Women's WarGames, and John Cena/"Dirty" Dominik Mysterio, we are 100% all-in. When it comes to WWE Survivor Series, we're about… 75% all-in? Tonight, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is taking on Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer for the title, after Nikki Bella turned "heel" on Stephanie Vaquer. But for "The Dark Angel" to get her hands on Nikki Bella, she would have to put her title on the line. Okay, a couple of positives. First and foremost, we're big fans of Stephanie Vaquer, her body of work as a professional wrestler, and that she still has so much to offer the profession. Also, it's a title match. As we all know, having something on the line, more often than not (though there are some "…on a Pole" matches that are exceptions), makes for a better match.

Okay, with that in mind… wait… stop. If we're being honest, and with no disrespect intended to Nikki Bella, we're not quite sure why this match is happening. Compared to the backstories on the other matches, this one feels way too forced. Also (again, no disrespect intended)… Nikki Bella? For the Women's World Championship? In 2025? Taking a quick glance at the WWE's Women's roster and removing those who are already committed to WarGames, there are still more than a few current wrestlers who could have been given the spot. It just feels off. That's not to say that it couldn't end up being a pretty solid or maybe even a very good match. It's just that we're unsure of the benefit. If Nikki Bella wins, you shoveled dirt on Stephanie Vaquer's WWE run. If Stephanie Vaquer retains, her greatest claim to fame for the night is that she got the pin on a WWE Hall of Famer who's on a part-time return run. Here are some highlights of what went down, with Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer retaining her title.

Serious props to Bella because she knows how to bring out the "heat" from the crowd. I still think she has a really good, down-and-dirty "babyface" run in her before she truly retires. I hope she gets a shot at it:

"YOU CAN LOOK, BUT YOU CAN'T TOUCH!" 🎶 Nikki Bella is ready to take on Stephanie Vaquer!! pic.twitter.com/6Bt1RKDwzC — WWE (@WWE) November 30, 2025 Show Full Tweet

THIS is the kind of approach they need to have Bella focus on. Once things move to wrestling moves, things can get a little messy. But some nice intensity here from Bella:

Despite what the perverts usually comment about first when you mention it, Vaquer's "Devil's Kiss" is an impressive move. By applying it to Bella while she was on the announcing table, Vaquer demonstrated its effectiveness in a submission match or a "Last Woman Standing" match.

Back in the ring, we have back-and-forth slaps before Vaquer hits a belly-to-back suplex and then another Devil's Kiss, following that up with a twisting moonsault from the top rope for the win at WWE Survivor Series:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!