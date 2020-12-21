WWE TLC Results: Carmella Blows Her Smackdown Title Shot

Oh boy, Drew McIntyre is still the WWE Champion. I think it's finally been long enough that it will click with viewers, and the Raw ratings will go back up, right? Good match, though. Welcome to Bleeding Cool's live coverage of WWE TLC. I'm Jude Terror, and I spent the entire opening match eating nachos, and now I have a stomach ache.

WWE TLC emanates from the WWE Thunderdome, itself inside Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay. WWE booked just six matches ahead of the show. The New Day defends the Raw Tag Team Championships against Hurt Business. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defend the Women's Tag Team Championships against Asuka and a mystery partner. Randy Orton faces Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Inferno match. Drew McIntyre defends the WWE Championship against AJ Styles. Sasha Banks defends the Smackdown Women's Championship against Carmella. And Roman Reigns defends the Universal Championship against Kevin Owens. Bleeding Cool's Jude Terror had some predictions on the outcomes, which you can read here.

WWE TLC Results Part 3

Charly Caruso interviews Paul Heyman. She asks him whether Roman Reigns is affected by the fact that Kevin Owens is willing to die to beat Roman Reigns tonight. Heyman says he won't reveal his strategy for tonight, but as a NASCAR fan is looking forward to seeing the car crash tonight. Is he here for the Nia Jax match? Oh, nevermind, he's talking about Roman Reigns beating the hell out of Kevin Owens tonight.

Carmella vs. Sasha Banks for the Smackdown Women's Championship

Carmella comes to the ring. While I don't usually have anything nice to say about Corey Graves, I will say that his lusting over Carmella during her entrance actually works to promote her new gimmick. Sasha Banks comes out, and the match gets started, and Carmella immediately takes a time out to check whether or not she's wearing underwear. It looks like she is. They get back to business.

Back during her run Smackdown Women's Champion in 2018, Carmella was considered not in the same league as the Four Horsewomen, but she's come a long way, and she and Sasha put on a solid PPV match here. It's tough for either woman to take a loss, Sasha because she's had such a poor history of retaining titles and Carmella because she's just come back with her rebooted character. As such, Carmella is booked to get a couple really close near falls, but Sasha makes her tap to the Banks Statement, even after interference from Carmella's valet.

Winner: Sasha Banks

It was a good match. And I'm glad Sasha's reign isn't over. But I hope Carmella doesn't fall right back off the radar. Billie Kay pitches herself as a partner to Asuka for tonight, offering her resume and claiming to be proficient in Japanese, which proves to be a dubious claim. Asuka does not accept.

And now it's time for the next match, so check back soon as Bleeding Cool's live coverage of WWE TLC continues with Chelsy covering the next match, the Raw Tag Team title match.