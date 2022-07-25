WWE to Record Vince McMahon Hush Money Payments as Expenses

On Friday, right after the stock markets closed, Vince McMahon announced his retirement as Chairman and CEO of WWE. The news followed weeks of scandal that began when the Wall Street Journal reported the WWE Board was investigating hush money payments reportedly made by McMahon to women over sexual misconduct allegations. Further reports alleged even more payments, including one to a former wrestler. McMahon was initially defiant, appearing multiple times on WWE television seemingly just to demonstrate his popularity with the audience. But something obviously changed last week, leading to McMahon suddenly retiring and Stephanie McMahon taking over as Chairwoman and co-CEO with Nick Khan. Additionally, Triple H was named this morning as new head of creative in WWE, a role that Vince McMahon previously filled.

Now, in a new SEC filing by the company, WWE has announced intentions to report McMahon's payments to women as corporate expenses. McMahon's payments were previously reported to be made using his own money, but the new filing states that payments totaling $14.6 million "were or will be paid by Vince McMahon personally," which seems to indicate that at least some were made with corporate money, which McMahon will now pay back. Additionally of interest, the statement refers to payments "during the period from 2006 through 2022 (including amounts paid and payable in the future)," which would seem to allow for the possibility that there are future payments to be made. Finally, the filing notes that WWE "has also received, and may receive in the future, regulatory, investigative and enforcement inquiries, subpoenas or demands arising from, related to, or in connection with these matters."

You can read the relevant portion of the filing here:

The Company has made a preliminary determination that certain payments that Vince McMahon agreed to make during the period from 2006 through 2022 (including amounts paid and payable in the future), and that were not recorded in the WWE consolidated financial statements, should have been recorded as expenses in the quarters in which those agreements were made (the "Unrecorded Expenses"). As of the date hereof, the Company has identified Unrecorded Expenses totaling approximately $14.6 million. All payments underlying the Unrecorded Expenses were or will be paid by Vince McMahon personally. While the Company continues to evaluate the impact on previously reported financial statements, the Company has preliminarily determined that, while the amount of Unrecorded Expenses was not material in any individual period in which the Unrecorded Expenses arose, the aggregate amount of Unrecorded Expenses would be material if recorded entirely in the second quarter of 2022. Accordingly, the Company currently anticipates that it will revise its previously issued financial statements to record the Unrecorded Expenses in the applicable periods for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2020 and 2021, as well as the first quarter of 2022, when it issues its financial statements for the second quarter of 2022. The Company is working with the goal of issuing such financial statements by August 9, 2022, but there is no assurance that it will be able to meet this deadline. In light of the Unrecorded Expenses and related facts, the Company expects to conclude that its internal control over financial reporting was not effective as a result of one or more material weaknesses. The Company continues to evaluate the appropriate accounting treatment for the Unrecorded Expenses, as well as its internal control over financial reporting, and its ultimate conclusions on these topics may differ from what the Company currently anticipates. As previously announced, a special committee of independent members of the Board is conducting an investigation into alleged misconduct by Vince McMahon, which investigation remains ongoing. The Company has also received, and may receive in the future, regulatory, investigative and enforcement inquiries, subpoenas or demands arising from, related to, or in connection with these matters.

Additionally, in the forward-looking statements portion of the filing, while naming risks that could affect the accuracy of financial projections, the filing lists the following as potential risks:

(xxviii) through his beneficial ownership of a substantial majority of our Class B common stock, our controlling stockholder, Vince McMahon, exercises control over our affairs, and his interests may conflict with the holders of our Class A common stock;

That portion of the statement will likely lead to questions about how much control McMahon will continue to exercise over WWE despite his retirement. Typically, the board isn't involved directly in the day-to-day operations of the company, but as the filing notes, McMahon does ultimately control the board through his Class B stock, which is a class of stock that can only be legally held by Vince and Linda McMahon and their descendants. Since McMahon holds the majority of those shares, he can effectively control every voting decision by the board entirely on his own. When a McMahon family member sells Class B stock, it is automatically converted to Class A.

You can read the section on forward-looking statements here:

