Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

WWE WrestleMania, Doctor Who, Mythic Quest & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE WrestleMania, Doctor Who, Star Wars: Visions, Heartstopper, Ahsoka, Mythic Quest, The Last of Us & more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? WWE WrestleMania 41, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, Disney+'s Star Wars: Visions Vol. 3, MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race, Netflix's Heartstopper, Disney+'s LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past, Disney+'s Ahsoka, Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest, Prime Video's Bosch: Legacy, Disney+'s The Mighty Ducks, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, HBO's The Last of Us, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE WrestleMania, Doctor Who, Star Wars: Visions, RuPaul's Drag Race, Heartstopper, Ahsoka, Mythic Quest, Bosch: Legacy, Daredevil: Born Again, The Last of Us, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, April 20, 2025:

Seth Rollins Triumphant at WrestleMania 41 with Help from Paul Heyman

Tiffany Stratton Retains, El Grande Americano Wins at WrestleMania 41

Jacob Fatu Wins US Title, Jade Cargill Gets Revenge at WrestleMania

New Day Defeats War Raiders to Win Titles at WrestleMania

Gunther Taps Out as Jey Uso Wins Championship at WrestleMania

Star Wars: Visions Vol. 3 Set for October 2025 Premiere: SWCJ 2025

Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 Day 3 Panel Preview; Day 2 Highlights

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 Episode 16: It's "Grand Finale" Time!

Heartstopper: Connor Offers Cautious Season 4 Optimism: "No Promises"

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past in September

WWE SmackDown Rules WrestleMania Eve as Tony Khan Ruins Dreams

Watch: 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Moments You Can't Miss

Doctor Who: Here's an Early Look at Season 2 Episode 3: "The Well"

WrestleMania 41 Preview: How to Watch WWE Destroy AEW Tonight

Doctor Who: Unleashed Covers Season 2 Ep. 2 "Lux" (and There's a Lot)

Ahsoka Season 2: Hayden Christensen Set to Return & More Details

Superman, Ahsoka, The X-Files/Ryan Coogler & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Mythic Quest: Ashly Burch on Cancellation, New Ending, Show's Legacy

Bosch: Legacy Finale Served as Standalone "Ballard" Spinoff Prequel

The Mighty Ducks: Estevez Pitched New Film After Series "Disasters"

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2: Coker Makes Case for Luke Cage Return

Doctor Who: Our Deep Dive Into The Disney Era-Defining S02E02 "Lux"

Montecito Creator Grant Rutter Discusses Upcoming Soap Opera Podcast

The Last of Us: Psychotherapy Is Really Messed Up in The Apocalypse

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!