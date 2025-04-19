Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Disney+'s Andor, The X-Files/Ryan Coogler, Disney+'s Ahsoka, CBS's Tracker, CBS's The Equalizer, WWE/AEW, Hulu's King of the Hill, Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025, MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race, NBC's Grosse Pointe Garden Society, DC Studios' Superman, CBS's Fire Country, Disney+'s Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, Peacock's The Paper, Netflix's Emily in Paris, Prime Video's Ballard, HBO's The Last of Us, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, April 19, 2025:

Andor Season 2 Teaser, BTS Look: Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025

The X-Files: Gillian Anderson, Chris Carter on Ryan Coogler's Series

Ahsoka: Dave Filoni Confirms Season 2 Starts Filming "In Four Days"

Tracker: Check Out This Trio of Season 2 E17: "Memories" Sneak Peeks

The Equalizer Season 5 E16: "Sins of the Father" Sneak Peeks Released

WWE SmackDown Preview: The Final Stop Before WrestleMania

King of the Hill Revival Series Set for ATX TV Festival Sneak Peek

Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 Day 2 Panel Rundown; Day 1 Highlights

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17: Our Preview on Tonight's "Grand Finale"

AEW Collision: Spring BreakThru Delivers WrestleMania Alternative

AEW Expands Global Footprint with O2 London and Glasgow Events

Grosse Pointe Garden Society: Here's Your S01E09: "The Cup" Preview

Welcome to WWE's Can't STFU WrestleMania Week PR Nightmare

Superman Day: James Gunn & Cast Offer Behind-the-Scenes Look at Film

Fire Country: Here's Your S03E18: "Eyes and Ears Everywhere" Preview

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord Animated Series Set for Disney+ in 2026

Daredevil: Born Again Directors on Foggy Theory, S02 "Resistance Tale"

The Office: Fischer & Kinsey on "Moving" Spinoff Series Set Visit

Emily In Paris Season 5 Will Film This Summer…In Rome & Paris

Ballard: How Bosch: Legacy Spinoff Heroine Already Differs from Novels

Grosse Pointe Garden Society: Felix Wolfe on Show's "Fearless" Nature

The Last of Us S02: The Biggest Change The TV Series Made to Ellie

