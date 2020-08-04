Wynonna Earp Season 4 Team Talks Episode 2 #WayHaught Moment

So with a few days still left for Earpers to process where SYFY's Wynonna Earp left things before "Look at Them Beans" reveals more of the "timely" price Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano), Doc Holliday (Tim Rozon), and the team is paying for their time away. Now, SYFY's taking a look behind the scenes of "Friends in Low Places"- and in particular, that kick to the feels that was the "WayHaught" reunion. To make the whole experience even more hands-on and interactive than usual, we've also included the actual entire second episode to use as reference in case you want to look back at any points they make. Following that, we have a look at the first preview for this Sunday's episode (with two preview images also embedded in the article):

Wynonna Earp season 4, episode 2 "Friends in Low Places": Wynonna works with a new ally to rescue her family, but reunions come at a price.

Wynonna Earp season 4, episode 3 "Look at Them Beans": Wynonna Earp races to find a way into the Garden before her sister is trapped forever.

Melanie Scrofano, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Shamier Anderson, Tim Rozon, Katherine Barrell, and Varun Saranga star in the SYFY series. Created by showrunner and executive producer Emily Andras, the series is produced in Calgary by SEVEN24 Films and distributed by IDW Entertainment. Jordy Randall, Tom Cox, Ted Adams, David Ozer, Rick Jacobs, and Todd Berger also serve as executive producers.

In Season 4, the infamous Earp Curse is broken, and witty and wild demon hunter Wynonna Earp would love to be celebrating with cold whisky and hot donuts. Too bad she has to rescue everyone she loves, save the town of Purgatory, and take on her most diabolical, Earp-hating enemy yet — all without her trustworthy gun, Peacemaker. And that's just Monday…