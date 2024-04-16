Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: disney, Marvel Studios, preview, x-men, X-Men '97

X-Men '97 Episode 6 Official Clip Foreshadows Cyclops Family Reunion?

We have some familiar faces popping up in this official clip from Disney+ and Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 Episode 6: "Lifedeath Part 2."

"Lifedeath Part 2" focuses on Storm and Forge, hinting at larger plot developments.

X-Men '97 continues from "Graduation Day" with global support seemingly growing for mutantkind.

Series teases major changes with new team members and Mr. Sinister's return to the fray.

With viewers of Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 still dealing with the emotional fallout from last week's episode, the hit animated series returns this week with the season's sixth episode – "Lifedeath Part 2." Based on title, we can expect the focus to shift back to Storm and Forge – but that's not the case with the preview clip that was released this afternoon. In the clip above, we see Deathbird and the Shi'ar Imperial Guard raining down some serious pain on Ronan and the Kree – but wait! Who's that we see? Is that Vulcan? Because if that's the case, then Cyclops might be headed for a family… no! I've said too much!

X-Men '97: A Look at The Animated Series "Return"

Picking up directly after the events of the "final" episode "Graduation Day" (directed by Larry Houston and written by James Krieg), the series will apparently deal with the fallout stemming from the world witnessing Henry Peter Gyrich shooting Xavier during a Mutant/Human Relations Summit. While Xavier & Lilandra leave for the Shi'Ar home world for Xavier's cure, global support for mutantkind grows. As we've seen in previous previews for the animated series, the X-Men roster will see some changes as Morph and Bishop join the team. Things are apparently so good that Rogue & Gambit consider giving a real-life a shot, while Cyclops & Storm look to continue growing Professor X's dream. Even Magneto was apparently moved enough by Xavier's words & actions to consider giving Xavier's philosophy a try. So, with all of this "happily ever after" stuff going on, what better time for Mr. Sinister to make a return?

Marvel Animation's "X-Men'97" revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

The voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler.

