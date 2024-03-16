Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: disney plus, magneto, Marvel Studios, preview, trailer, X-Men '97

X-Men '97 Spotlights Magneto In Newest Official Teaser "Hope"

With the animated series hitting Disney+ screens on March 20th, check out the following Magneto-focused teaser for Marvel Studios' X-Men '97.

Article Summary New teaser "Hope" spotlights Magneto's role in X-Men '97 on Disney+.

Series continues after "Graduation Day," addressing aftermath and growing mutant support.

Roster changes incoming with addition of Morph and Bishop, and a Mr. Sinister return.

Follows '90s X-Men as they face unprecedented challenges and a new future.

With only four days to go until Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 hits Disney+ screens, we have a new teaser for the highly-anticipated animated series to pass along. For this go-around, the emphasis is on "Hope" – though some folks might be surprised to see a teaser with a title like that to kick things off with Magneto (Matthew Waterson) making an offer to the team. Of course, we all know by now that the Master of Magnetism will be taking over Professor Xavier's role – which we're quite certain will go over smoothly, with no distrust, misunderstandings, or battles-that-lead-to-begrudging-respect whatsoever.

And here's a look back at the official clip that was released earlier this week – followed by what else we know about the animated series so far:

X-Men '97: A Look Ahead at What's to Come…

Picking up directly after the events of the "final" episode "Graduation Day" (directed by Larry Houston and written by James Krieg), the series will apparently deal with the fallout stemming from the world witnessing Henry Peter Gyrich shooting Xavier during a Mutant/Human Relations Summit. While Xavier & Lilandra leave for the Shi'Ar home world for Xavier's cure, global support for mutantkind grows. As we've seen in previous previews for the animated series, the X-Men roster will see some changes as Morph and Bishop join the team. Things are apparently so good that Rogue & Gambit consider giving a real-life a shot, while Cyclops & Storm look to continue growing Professor X's dream. Even Magneto was apparently moved enough by Xavier's words & actions to consider giving Xavier's philosophy a try. So, with all of this "happily ever after" stuff going on, what better time for Mr. Sinister to make a return?

Marvel Animation's "X-Men'97" revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

The voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!