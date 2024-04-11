Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: disney plus, Marvel Studios, preview, teaser, X-Men '97

X-Men '97 Teaser Beats The Drums of "War"; Teases Captain America

The newest teaser for Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 finds the drumbeats of "War" getting louder - and Captain America about to enter the scene.

Without diving into spoilers quite yet – because there was a lot to process coming out of Episode 5: "Remember It" – it appears that "War" isn't just on the way – it's already started. With that in mind, we have a new teaser by that name that was released that offers a brief rundown of the building chaos over the past five episodes – and how it's looking more and more like things are just getting started. Interesting shield on display there, by the way…

X-Men '97: A Look at The Animated Series "Return"

Picking up directly after the events of the "final" episode "Graduation Day" (directed by Larry Houston and written by James Krieg), the series will apparently deal with the fallout stemming from the world witnessing Henry Peter Gyrich shooting Xavier during a Mutant/Human Relations Summit. While Xavier & Lilandra leave for the Shi'Ar home world for Xavier's cure, global support for mutantkind grows. As we've seen in previous previews for the animated series, the X-Men roster will see some changes as Morph and Bishop join the team. Things are apparently so good that Rogue & Gambit consider giving a real-life a shot, while Cyclops & Storm look to continue growing Professor X's dream. Even Magneto was apparently moved enough by Xavier's words & actions to consider giving Xavier's philosophy a try. So, with all of this "happily ever after" stuff going on, what better time for Mr. Sinister to make a return?

Marvel Animation's "X-Men'97" revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

The voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler.

