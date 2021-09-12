Y: The Last Man Opening Scene: Yorick & Ampersand Survey The City

With only a day to go until FX on Hulu and EP & showrunner Eliza Clark's adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra's comic book series Y: The Last Man makes its way to streaming screens, the streaming service is following up the release of the series' opening title credits with a look at the opening moments to the series premiere. In the following scene, viewers are introduced to Ben Schnetzer's Yorick Brown and his sidekick monkey Ampersand as they make their way through a city that's gone eerily and tragically quiet. But very soon, a falling helicopter will be the least of their concerns…

Now here's a look at what happens after the end of the world and a new world begins to form, with FX on Hulu's Y: The Last Man set to premiere on Monday, September 13:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Y: The Last Man | SERIES PREMIERE – Opening Scene | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FdyxBewlS8w)

Revealing a world changed beyond recognition, here's a look at the opening credits to Y: The Last Man:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Y: The Last Man | Opening Titles | FX on Hulu (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Yiv8fA1UOs)

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for FX on Hulu's Y: The Last Man:- set to premiere on September 13:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Y: The Last Man | Official Trailer – Season 1 | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0EEQ5Lj-cXM)

A drama series based on DC Comics' acclaimed series of the same name by Vaughan and Guerra, Y: The Last Man traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates every mammal with a Y chromosome but for one cisgender man and his pet monkey. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.

The ensemble cast also features Diane Lane as Congresswoman Jennifer Brown, Ashley Romans as Agent 355, Amber Rose Tamblyn as Kimberly Cunningham, Olivia Thirlby as Hero Brown, Marin Ireland as Nora Brady, Diana Bang as Dr. Allison Mann, Elliot Fletcher as Sam Jordan, and Juliana Canfield as Beth Deville. All episodes of the season will be directed by women and the production has a significant number of female department heads, including both DPs, the production designer, costume designer, casting director, editors, stunt coordinator, and more. Clark serves as showrunner and executive producer along with Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force, Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda, Louise Friedberg, Vaughan, and Melina Matsoukas. Nellie Reed serves as producer. Y: The Last Man is produced by FX Productions.