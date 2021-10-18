Y: The Last Man, SNL/Squid Game & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 18 Oct 21

Where it's covered in all the colored lights! Where the runaways are running the night! Impossible comes true, it's taking over you! Oh, this is the greatest show! We light it up, we won't come down! And the sun can't stop us now!

Watching it come true, it's taking over you! Oh, this is the greatest… BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to The Greatest Showman Soundtrack (Zendaya, Zac Efron, Hugh Jackman & Keala Settle) and "The Greatest Show" (check out the video below), this is Bleeding Cool TV's (BCTV) "big tent" look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today include Saturday Night Live & Squid Game, FX on Hulu's Y: The Last Man, TNT's AEW Rampage, Amazon's The Wheel of Time, DC Comics & Spotify's Batman Unburied, Netflix's Big Mouth, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, HBO Max's Peacemaker & more. And then we wrap things up with our reviews of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, TNT's AEW Dynamite, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, and Paramount Plus' Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Monday, October 18, 2021:

Very Unfair Previews of Next Week's AEW Dynamite and Rampage

What We Do in the Shadows S03E09 Preview: Nandor's Super-Slumber?!

Y: The Last Man – Brian K. Vaughan Confirms No FX on Hulu Season 2

The Wheel of Time Cast Honors Robert Jordan's BDay with Flashback Clip

Batman Unburied: Gina Rodriguez as Barbara Gordon; 4 More Join Cast

AEW Reveals Brackets for Full Gear World Title Eliminator Tournament

The Rookie Season 4 Red Hot Preview: Hunting a Serial Killer Arsonist

Saturday Night Live: Pete Davidson, Rami Malek Are "Squid Game"-Bound

Big Mouth Season 5 Trailer & Key Art Intro New Monsters & Hormones

Peacemaker: Who's That Goofy Vigilante in James Gunn's HBO Max Series?

And today's round-up of reviews include AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, TNT's AEW Dynamite, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, and Paramount Plus' Star Trek: Lower Decks:

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 E01 Review: To Victor Go the Spoils?

Everything The Chadster Hated About AEW Dynamite 10/16/2021

What We Do in the Shadows S03E08 Offers Healthy Dynamic Change: Review

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 10 Review: A "Classic" Finale

