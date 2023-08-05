Posted in: Amazon Studios, Good Omens, TV | Tagged: cabin pressure, Good Omens 2, John Finnemore, neil gaiman, yellow car

Yellow Car – The Good Omens 2 References That Very Few Will Get

There have been plenty of website articles regarding the second series of Good Omens on Amazon Prime. And they all seem to share the same easter egg observations, with references to the League Of Gentlemen, Doctor Who, the original Good Omens novel, and Sir Terry Pratchett aplenty. But a handful screamed out to me and have yet to find a home. So here is Bleeding Cool's attempt to put that straight.

1. Yellow Car.

You never stop playing yellow car. When Aziraphale takes Crowley's Bentley for a spin-up to Scotland, it turns yellow—a yellow car. Good Omens 2 is written by not just Neil Gaiman but John Finnemore, of whom Gaiman is a fan. We looked at their particular relationship earlier. They are a kind of Aziraphale and Crowley in themselves. John Finnemore has also written what has been described as the perfect sitcom for the BBC, Cabin Pressure, in which air steward Arthur Shappy, played by John Finnemore himself, plays a game called Yellow Car. Which if one sees a yellow car, one says, "yellow car." And that's it. He recorded the rules of the game here. So yes, if you are watching Good Omens 2 and you see Crowley's yellow car, then you can say "yellow car." I did.

2. Talisker Whisky

Crowley's whisky of choice is a bottle of Talisker. From an island single malt Scotch whisky distillery based in Carbost, Scotland, on the Minginish Peninsula on the Isle of Skye. It appeared in season one, but he asks for it by name in season two. In the aforementioned sitcom Cabin Pressure, on three separate occasions where the airline in question s receiving a very wealthy customer, the airline puts on Talisker whisky for Mister Birling, played by Geoffrey Whitehouse, and First Officer Douglas, played by Roger Alum, attempts and succeeds in stealing it. It's the equivalent of the heist episodes in Brooklyn-99 if you are looking for an easier reference. Oh, I suppose I should also mention that Benedict Cumberbatch played Captain Martin Crieff in Cabin Pressure. Always good to drop a name or two.

3. Whickber Street

Aziraphale's shop is revealed to be on Wickber Street in Soho. This has been noted as a reversal of Berwick Street of the actual Soho. But what hasn't been noted is that this is also the home of Dark They Were And Golden Eyed, the first comic book shop in Britain, patronised by one very young Neil Gaiman, who truanted from school to go there. It also sold all of Pratchett's books. Berwick Street is now also the home of Soho's current only comic book store, Gosh Comics, occasionally patronised by the much older Neil Gaiman, And is on the corner of what is probably the closest location to the fictitious Soho crossroads set up in Good, Omens 2. Home to many record and book shops over the years, as well as a thriving street market, it is also featured on the cover of Oasis' What's The Story Morning Glory. And yes, the corner is also home to some independent establishments specialising in hosting… seamstresses.

As for the second season itself, well, yes, obviously, it is fanfic in nature, a seeming attempt to give the most vocal fans precisely what they have been calling out for on Tumblr for years, then snatching it away most cruelly at the very end. It does focus pretty much solely on Aziraphale and Crowley rather than the broader cast of the first series, as that is also the fan focus of the series. It does suffer for not having as varied roles as Adam And The Them or the Witchfinders, as well as the demonic hordes and angelic host. But it is well served by the greater expanse of time, the glorious Book Of Job, some great Nazi zombies, Jon Hamm being given much more silliness to do, and creating a fictitious corner of Soho that feels just like Soho probably would still feel, if an angel happened to l ve on it. And the jokes are pretty good too.

