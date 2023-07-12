Posted in: Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: andor, better call saul, house of the dragon, Succession, the crown, the last of us, The White Lotus, yellowjackets

Yellowjackets, Andor & More: Did The Emmys Actually – Get It Right?

"Best Drama" noms: Andor, Better Call Saul, The Crown, House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, Succession, The White Lotus & Yellowjackets.

Disney+ & Lucasfilm's "Rogue One" prequel Andor, AMC's "Breaking Bad" universe series Better Call Saul, Netlix's British royalty drama The Crown, HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel House of the Dragon, HBO's live-action video game series adaptation The Last of Us, HBO's brutal family dramedy Succession, HBO & Mike White's The White Lotus, and Showtime's thriller-drama Yellowjackets. Keep those in mind. I'll get back to them in a minute.

Every time the Television Academy announces its Emmy Awards nomination, I go into them pretty much expecting a mixed bag. Some shows or actors that I enjoy & appreciate get nominated – but more often than not, I'm stuck in that zone with so many others, left wondering what happened. Because as someone who tends to love "geek" content, you get kinda used to watching what you love get passed over year after year. If you're a long-running fan of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, then you definitely know what I'm talking about. But then… there was today.

Even with the shadow of the ongoing WGA/AMPTP writers' strike & a potential SAG-AFTRA strike darkening the festivities, there was something about the nominations that dropped earlier today that felt a little different. Sure, a large part of that had to do with Rhea Seehorn getting a final nomination for her amazing portrayal of Kim Wexler on Better Call Saul. and it was great to see Pedro Pascal get a nomination for something outside of HBO's The Last of Us and Disney+'s The Mandalorian (for his turn hosting an excellent edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live). And that's when we saw what was nominated for Best Drama – and for a hot second, we thought it was the nominees for the Saturn Awards.

And that leads me back to the shows that I kicked things off with because… well… I actually think it's a pretty good lineup. Are there always going to be shows that folks can argue should've been included? Sure – and that's never going to change. Just like I know there were a couple of question marks regarding other nomination categories and who did/didn't make the cut. But this year? I'll actually feel like I have a "fan's vested interest" in who wins – and that's more than enough to make my "inner geek" smile. Here's hoping that more awards shows start looking more at how good a show is and less at what "kind" of show it is.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!