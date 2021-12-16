Yellowjackets Gets Season 2; Too Soon for Dexter: New Blood News

On Thursday, Showtime's President of Entertainment Gary Levine had some good news to share with viewers of Showtime's Yellowjackets and an update on where the future of Dexter: New Blood stands. First up, creators/executive producers/co-showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets will be back for a second season, weeks before its January 16, 2022, first season finale. "It's done extremely well in terms of streaming subscriptions," Levine explained in an interview with DH. "It was our second biggest series debut ever on streaming, and it's grown each week on streaming by double digit percentages. In terms of acclaim, in terms of buzz – no pun intended — and in terms of hard numbers, this show has just exploded. For it to be embraced as quickly and as deeply as it was by both audiences and critics alike, that's a little like catching lightning in a bottle — you can never anticipate that but boy, it's awfully sweet when it rarely happens."

With the creative team having just finished editing the Season 1 finale, not much is in play details-wise on the second season. We have not heard the pitch for Season 2, the writers' room has not even come together yet, they are going to come together in January. I'm sure Ashley, Bart, and Jonathan have some loose ideas but they hadn't fleshed out their ideas and they certainly haven't conveyed them to us," Levine revealed. But that said, Levine teased, "I do know that there will be some surprises in terms of the characters," Levine said. "There are still lots of questions about who survived, what happened out there. There will be some real surprises in terms of that and I think some characters you may not even have met yet."

As for the future of the Michael C. Hall-starring Dexter: New Blood, Levine is sticking with the script that as of right now the popular series return is structured to tell a complete story. "'Dexter' is a limited series and any further discussions of 'Dexter' will have to wait until we finish airing the limited series and see where we are with our stories and our characters," Levine explained. "'Dexter' was really designed to have a proper conclusion to the series, and I believe we will deliver that in the best possible way."