Yellowjackets Season 2 Ep. 6 "Qui" Trailer & Ep. 5 BTS Video

Yellowjackets Season 2 Ep. 6 "Qui" Trailer Released; Ep. 5 BTS Video The trailer for Showtime's Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 6 "Qui" prepares us for an intense delivery as we also look back at episode five.

The wilderness welcomes an early surprise in the trailer for the sixth episode, "Qui," of Yellowjackets season two. A grand reunion is about to take place in the present day, and concern grows over the investigation into Adam's death. New episodes drop weekly on Friday for Showtime subscribers and Sunday nights at 9 PM EST. Fair warning a spoiler or two ahead below that may refer to events that happened in the previous episode. Now let's embrace the wilderness… buzz buzz.

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama, Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and that what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

Created and executive produced by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the one-hour drama series, Yellowjackets stars John Reynolds, Sarah Desjardins, Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Simone Kessell, Lauren Ambrose, Warren Kole, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Kevin Alves, Melanie Lynskey, and Elijah Woods.

Yellowjackets is bringing us the reunion of chaos we've all been waiting for and the labor and delivery we've been dreading. Partly there's interest in whether or not this baby will end up surviving the wilderness, let alone being born in the cabin. We all knew Misty (Hanratty) would likely be the one to help deliver the baby; at least we know it won't come out looking like a roast chicken. I might need the group to gather together to rescue Shauna (Lynskey) from the investigation. Let us know in the comments below what you hope to see happen in episode six – and for those interested in updating their Yellowjackets Season 2 playlists: