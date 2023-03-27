Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 2 Promo: The Hunger is Growing The tension and hunger are rising in the wilderness as sanity slips away in a new promo for the second episode of Yellowjackets season two.

Yellowjackets jumped right in with their season two premiere episode and, based on the promo video for episode two, "Edible Complex," makes us hungry for more. New episodes drop weekly on Fridays for Showtime subscribers and on Sunday nights at 9 PM EST. Fair warning a spoiler or two ahead below that may refer to events that happened in the previous episode and season one. Now let's embrace the wilderness… buzz buzz.

Breaking off that friendship with the person who keeps ghosting you isn't always easy. Taissa (Tawny Cypress) speeds through an unexpected reunion, Natalie (Juliette Lewis) shacks up with Lottie (Simone Kessell), and Misty (Christina Ricci) encounters a riddle wrapped in an enigma dressed in cargo shorts. Yellowjackets released some more episodes from the first episode of season two recently, alongside the promo video for episode two. Let's just say one photo sticks with you. Oh, poor deceased Jackie (Ella Purnell)… stuck in the makeshift meat locker for therapy sessions with your former best friend.

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama, Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and that what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

Created and executive produced by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the one-hour drama series, Yellowjackets stars Cypress, Lewis, Ricci, Kessell, Lauren Ambrose, Warren Kole, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Sophie Nélisse, Steven Krueger, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Courtney Eaton, Melanie Lynskey, and Elijah Woods. Let us know in the comments below what you think happens in episode two!