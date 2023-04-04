Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 4 Images: Feeling Paranoid, Ben? Ben seems a tad worried, and Lottie appears distant in newly-released photos for Showtime's Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 4 "Old Wounds."

Paranoia may be getting to Coach Ben (Steven Krueger), and Lottie (Courtney Eaton) goes for a nature walk in newly released photos for the fourth episode, "Old Wounds," of Yellowjackets season two. New episodes drop weekly on Fridays for Showtime subscribers and on Sunday nights at 9 PM EST. Fair warning a spoiler or two ahead below that may refer to events that happened in the previous episode. Now let's embrace the wilderness… buzz buzz.

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama, Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and that what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

Created and executive produced by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the one-hour drama series, Yellowjackets stars Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Simone Kessell, Lauren Ambrose, Warren Kole, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Kevin Alves, Melanie Lynskey, and Elijah Woods.

Tension seems to be growing, at least on Coach Ben's side of things, in photos for this fourth episode. But there may be some division occurring between the group themselves. This episode may also be giving us a better look at those visions we saw Lottie have in the trailer and promos for the season. From shopping trips to walking through the woods, it'll be interesting to witness an imagines trip through 90's TJ Maxx for Lottie. Let me know your thoughts or theories in the comments below on these photos from episode four.