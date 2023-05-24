Yellowjackets Season 2 Finale "Storytelling": New Images Released The tension and emotions increase in images released for the season two finale, "Storytelling" of Showtime's Yellowjackets.

Yellowjackets has released a huge batch of images ahead of season two's finale, "Storytelling." The new episode drops on Friday for Showtime and Paramount+ subscribers and on Sunday night at 9 PM EST. Fair warning: a spoiler or two ahead below may refer to events in the previous episode. Now let's embrace the wilderness…buzz buzz.

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama, Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and that what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

Created and executive produced by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the one-hour drama series, Yellowjackets stars John Reynolds, Sarah Desjardins, Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Simone Kessell, Lauren Ambrose, Warren Kole, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Kevin Alves, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Melanie Lynskey, and Elijah Woods.

There's plenty to unpack in the series of photos that give us a glimpse at what's ahead in the season finale. Walter (Wood) seems to have an interesting conversation with Jeff (Kole), but based on other photos, it looks like the puzzle loner may be there to help Misty (Ricci) and the crew. Bonds may be beginning to break between Taissa (Brown) and Van (Hewson) in the wilderness.

While that is incredibly concerning and sad, it's nothing compared to the expressions on Travis' (Alves) in the cabin, likely after they recovered their next meal…I mean Javi…out of the frozen waters. Coach Ben (Krueger) seems to have left the area below the big tree, and based on his expressions, he might have run into the group bringing Javi's body back to the cabin. A lot will happen in the final episode of season two, but what theories do you currently hold? Let us know in the comments below… The Wilderness hears us.

