Yellowjackets Season 2 Sneak Preview Sees Shauna Being "Interrogated" With the second season set to premiere on streaming in a week, here's a look at a new sneak preview for Showtime's Yellowjackets.

With the second season premiere of Ashley Lyle & Bart Nickerson's (Narcos) Yellowjackets available to stream in a week, we have another preview of what's to come to pass along. This time around, Melanie Lynskey checks in with NBC late-night host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show to tease what's to come. But that wasn't all, because we were also treated to a look at the new season that finds Shauna (Lynskey)… being interrogated?!? Wait… what? But as you'll see, there's something a little off about the "interrogator's" line of questioning.

Here's a look at the extended interview from Thursday night, with the preview clip kicking in at around the 6:15 mark. Following that, we have a look back at what you need to know about Showtime's Yellowjackets Season 2:

Yellowjackets: What You Need to Know About Season 2

Created by Lyle and Nickerson, Showtime's Yellowjackets stars Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Juliette Lewis (Camping), Christina Ricci (Wednesday), and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable). The second season cast also includes Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, Servant), Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Elijah Wood ("The Lord of the Rings" trilogy), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), Kevin Alves (), Nicole Maines (Supergirl), François Arnaud (Schitt's Creek), and Nia Sondaya (taking over the role of Teen Akilah, replacing Keeya King in a recasting). With the series returning on March 24th (streaming & on-demand) and March 26th (on Showtime), here's a look at the official trailer for Showtime's Yellowjackets:

Now here's a look back at the previously-released teaser for the second season, set to hit later this month:

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story& coming-of-age drama, Showtime's Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and that what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

The cable series is executive produced by Lyle, Nickerson, and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer, with Karyn Kusama directing the pilot. The series is produced for Showtime by studio Entertainment One (eOne).