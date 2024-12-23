Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Yellowstone, Doctor Who, SNL, What If…? & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: What If...?, Mayfair Witches, Yellowstone, Doctor Who, Saturday Night Live, Charmed, My Hero Academia & more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? MGM+'s Earth Abides, Disney+'s What If…?, FOX's The Simpsons, AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, The CW's The Vampire Diaries, Paramount Network's Yellowstone, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Apple TV+'s Schmigadoon!, TBS's AEW Collision, The CW's Charmed, Crunchyroll's Solo Leveling, Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, CBS's Elsbeth, FOX's Raising Hope, FOX's Crime Scene Kitchen, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: What If…?, Mayfair Witches, Yellowstone, Doctor Who, Saturday Night Live, Charmed, My Hero Academia, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, December 22, 2024:

Earth Abides: Aaron Tveit on Unraveling Charlie's Mysterious Nature

What If…? Season 3 Ep. 2 Preview: Agatha Harkness Heads to Hollywood

The Simpsons Composer Juan Carlos Enriquez on THOH XXXV Opening

Mayfair Witches Season 2 Mini-Teasers Profile Our Major Players

The Vampire Diaries: Caitlin McHugh Stamos on "Snowmageddon" Memories

Yellowstone Finale Proved John Dutton was "The Big Bad" All Along

Doctor Who Christmas Special: #WhoSpy's New "Joy to the World" Clues

SNL 50 Cut For Time: The Grinch's Story Takes Twisted Tarantino Turn

Schmigadoon! Aaron Tveit Reflects on AppleTV+ Musical Series & Future

AEW Christmas Collision: Tony Khan's Christmas Catastrophe

Charmed Star Sarah Jeffery on Show's Legacy, Cancellation & More

Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- Premieres on Jan. 4th

SNL Season 50 Heads Into Holiday Break with Best Effort Yet: Review

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Teaser: Anime Spinoff Set for April 2025

Why Elsbeth, Raising Hope, "Crime Scene" Are Holiday Binge List-Worthy

Doctor Who: Why One-Off Companions Totally Fit The Christmas Vibe

Doctor Who, Superman, The Rookie, The Boys & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Alien: Earth's First 3 Episodes in The Daily LITG, 22nd December 2024

