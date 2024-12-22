Alien: Earth's First 3 Episodes in The Daily LITG, 22nd December 2024

Posted in: TV | Tagged: alien: earth, newlitg
Alien: Earth's first three episodes topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Alien: Earth's first three episodes and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
Alien: Earth's first three episodes and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Alien: Earth "Feels Huge;" Hawley Series' First 3 Episodes "Excellent"
- Doctor Who: Fourth Doctor Tom Baker Posts Christmas Message for Fans
- The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 1 "The Shot" Preview Images, Overview Released
- The Handmaid's Tale Final Season "Pretty Chilling But Also Exciting"
- Where Will Darkseid Turn Up Next In The DC Comics Universe? (Spoilers)
- X-Men '97: Marvel's Mutants Get Their Own Fireside Yule Log Video
- xXx: Return of Xander Cage Star on the Status of Another Installment
- Absolute Beats Ultimate in The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- DC Comics Full March 2025 Solicits With Absolute, Hush & James Gunn
- New Deluxe Marvel Select Hobgoblin is Unleashed from Diamond Select
And a few of my other stories from yesterday
- Bad Idea Promises Pizza Kickstarter Delivery In 30 Days, Or Its Free
- Valiant Gets a Reboot in Valiant & Alien Books' March 2025 Solicits
- Archie No More? Mister Justice in Archie Comics' March 2025 Solicits
- R. L. Stine's Garbage Pail Kids Comics in Abrams' March 2025 Solicits
- Def Leppard's Hysteria Graphic Novel in Vault's March 2025 Solicits
- The Handmaid's Tale Final Season in The Daily LITG, 21st December 2024
LITG one year ago, X-Men relaunch
- Bleeding Cool Scoop: Marvel Will Relaunch X-Men In July 2024
- John Schneider Post Threatening President Biden, Son Finally Deleted
- More Marvel Timeless Teases For The X-Men In 2024 (Spoilers)
- Marvel Comics' Full March 2024 Solicits Begins With Ultimate X-Men
- John Schneider Accuses President Biden of Treason (And It Gets Worse)
- South Park Creators Just Dropped Something "Not Suitable for Children"
- Bleeding Cool Presents Dynamite's March 2024 Full Solicitations
- Magneto Gets His Own Iron Man Armor with Sentinel's Fighting Armor
- Peter David Returns To Symbiote Spider-Man 2099 With Rogê Antônio
- South Park (Not Suitable for Children) Preview: Cartman's Got "Cred"
- Paul Reiser Writes 'Aliens/What If Carter Burke Had Lived' For Marvel
- Marvel Comics Puts Out X-Men '97 In March 2024
- Marvel Comics Launches Kid Venom Series By Taigami In April 2024
- Dave Gibbons, Evangeline Lilly, Olly Smith Perform A Christmas Carol
- Bryce Gold Joins Dstlry as Their New Head of Something
- Nightwatcher, A New TMNT Character for IDW's Free Comic Book Day 2024
- X-Men: From The Ashes The Daily LITG, 21st of December 2023
LITG two years ago, Young Justice Was An Inspiration To James Gunn
- Young Justice, DC Animation An "Inspiration" to DCU Plans: James Gunn
- Mary Jane Watson Now Has Luck-Based Superpowers- Will She Be Jackpot?
- When Beast Assassinates a US General, he Blames Deep State (Spoilers)
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #103 Preview: Lord Zedd Spills the Beans
- Marvel Comics Introducing X-Babies Zombies In Today's X-Men Annual
- Fat Jack's, The Oldest Comic Shop In Philadelphia, Needs Help
- Iron Man/X-Men Crossover From Gerry Duggan For Free Comic Book Day
- Boom Studios Brings Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR to an End in March 2023
- Indiana Jones 5: Director James Mangold on Mutt, Prologue & More
- Sore Losers Attack Stephen King for Calling Kari Lake a Sore Loser
- Limbo, Spells & Possessed Mosques in Marvel's Dark Web Today
- Is a Dark Ride 'Not-Disney' Variant The Best Holiday Gift To Yourself?
- Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe Of Horrors From Archie In 2023
- AfterShock Comics in The Daily LITG, 21st December 2022
LITG three years ago, Cock Robin To Jenny Wren
- Was The Original DC Comics Robin Based On PJ Harvey?
- Hawkeye Finale Poster Shows One Figure Overshadowing Them All
- Get Ready for Avengers vs. Eternals, True Believers
- McFarlane Toys Teases New DC Multiverse Figures Are Coming Soon
- Jaws Takes on the Orca Ship with Iron Studios Newest $3000 Statue
- Business Shocker: Dark Horse Comics Sold to Video Game Conglomerate
- Marvel To Follow Trial Of Magneto With Scarlet Witch Series?
- The Punisher Gets A New Devil Skull Logo For 2022
- HBO Max Puts Brian Bendis To Work On A Legion Of Super-Heroes TV Show
- Magneto Quits Krakoa In Destiny Of X's Immortal X-Men
- Larry Hama to Revisit Wolverine Run Again with Patch Mini in March
- Marvel to Print Hickman and Shalvey's X-Men Unlimited in March
- Dark Horse Honors Twitter Conversation with Black Solstice in March
- New Women of Marvel Anthology Coming in March
- Marvel Comics March 2022 Solicits & Solicitations – Frankensteined
- Han Solo & Chewbacca #1 In Marvel's Star Wars March 2022 Solicits
- Humanoids To Expand Jodorowsky & Moebius' Incal Universe For FCBD
- Yen Press Announces 6 New Upcoming Titles for June 2022
- Stan Lee's Brother & Marvel Creator Estates File With Supreme Court
- DC Publishes Nine New Batman Comic Books Today (Spoilers)
- Enemies: Svetlana Chmakova's New Kids Graphic Novel Out in Sept. 2022
- Marvel Trademarks "Warriors Of Wakanda" For Comic Books
- Who Will Take Over Brian Bendis' Justice League With #75 in April?
- X-Men Red Is S.W.O.R.D. Sequel Set On Mars
- Our First Look At The Batwoman Who Laughs (Spoilers)
- Deadpool Will Be In Wolverine… But Really Not In X-Force
- Punisher Changes His Skull in The Daily LITG, 21st of December 2021
LITG four years ago, Wrestling, Mandalorian, Zack Snyder
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Bill Willingham, creator of Elementals, co-creator of Fables, Shadowpact, writer on Robin.
- Mike Marts, EIC of AfterShock Comics
- Rob Potchak, Gamestop Store Manager
- Tony Isabella, co-creator of Black Goliath, Black Lightning, Misty Knight.
