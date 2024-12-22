Posted in: TV | Tagged: alien: earth, newlitg

Alien: Earth's First 3 Episodes in The Daily LITG, 22nd December 2024

Alien: Earth's first three episodes topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.

Article Summary Alien: Earth's first 3 episodes dominate Bleeding Cool's traffic, creating buzz.

Explore top stories, featuring Alien, Doctor Who, and The Handmaid's Tale.

LITG recaps pop culture's most-read stories over the past six years.

Bleeding Cool celebrates comic industry birthdays and historical highlights.

Alien: Earth's first three episodes topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Alien: Earth's first three episodes and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, X-Men relaunch

LITG two years ago, Young Justice Was An Inspiration To James Gunn

LITG three years ago, Cock Robin To Jenny Wren

LITG four years ago, Wrestling, Mandalorian, Zack Snyder

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Bill Willingham, creator of Elementals, co-creator of Fables, Shadowpact, writer on Robin.

creator of Elementals, co-creator of Fables, Shadowpact, writer on Robin. Mike Marts , EIC of AfterShock Comics

, EIC of AfterShock Comics Rob Potchak , Gamestop Store Manager

, Gamestop Store Manager Tony Isabella, co-creator of Black Goliath, Black Lightning, Misty Knight.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!