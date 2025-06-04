Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: yellowstone

Yellowstone: Hauser Talks Spinoff, Hopes to "Start Seeing Stuff Soon"

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser discussed what he would want the upcoming spinoff to focus on and offered a quick update on production.

Fans of Taylor Sheridan and John Linson's Yellowstone universe got the best update yet on where things were heading back in late April. Near the end of a Bloomberg "Screentime" newsletter from Lucas Shaw spotlighting how Sheridan fought to maintain his vision and how he worked with producer David Glasser and Paramount co-CEO Chris McCarthy to make it a reality, it was noted that "a couple" of prequels/sequels were "due later this year." At that time, the Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser-starring spinoff reportedly had the tentative title of "Dutton Ranch" and was (at that time) expected to hit Paramount Network in the fall. In addition, a spinoff series focusing on Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton was officially locked in on CBS's 2025-2026 schedule (joining Justin Hartley-starring Tracker on Sunday nights), with Paramount+ set to be the home to the Michelle Pfeiffer-starring spinoff, The Madison, and the prequel series 1944.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in support of his work with the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) league, Hauser shared what he would want to see in a spinoff series focusing on the couple and their future. "Not having the cast around certainly [is hard]. Forrie J. Smith [who played Lloyd] has become such a great friend of mine that to think that my right-hand guy wouldn't be there [is hard]. But Kelly and I, we're focused on [Rip and Beth's] relationship and our love together, and what we're going to get [them] into. I'm excited just like everybody else," Hauser shared. In terms of where things stand in terms of Hauser and Reilly, and when work might get underway, it sounds like Hauser is waiting for a heads-up, too. "I can't wait to see what they come up with. Hopefully, we'll start seeing stuff soon," the actor and filmmaker added.

