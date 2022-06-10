Yellowstone Season 5 Casting News: Josh Lucas, Jacki Weaver & More

A little less than a month after learning Taylor Sheridan and John Linson's Yellowstone had started production on its upcoming fifth season, Paramount Network made some casting news ahead of the show's Sunday, November 13th return. Josh Lucas (Young John Dutton) will return alongside Jacki Weaver (Caroline Warner), Kylie Rogers (Young Beth Dutton), and Kyle Red Silverstein (Young Rip Wheeler) with Kai Caster (American Horror Story), Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay (Your Honor and Rustin), and Dawn Olivieri (1883, Bright and House of Lies) joining the ensemble. Additionally, Mo Brings Plenty (Mo) and Wendy Moniz (Governor Lynelle Perry) have been upped to series regulars. Caster is set as Rowdy, a young cowboy, with Wilson portraying musician Abby. In addition, Kay's Clara Brewer is the new assistant for one of the Duttons while Olivieri's Sarah Atwood is a confident, corporate shark & a new arrival to Montana.

Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, and Gil Birmingham. In addition, Jen Landon & Kathryn Kelly were previously announced as being upped to series regulars. Recently, Sheridan was the subject of a Variety profile where he shared some of his creative influences as well as his thoughts on the new wave of "Neo-Westerns":

On His Western Influences: "I was very influenced by writers like Cormac McCarthy, Larry McMurtry, Toni Morrison, who wrote about the time around the Civil War, which is obviously very similar themes. There's a lot of Westerns about it. And in terms of the movies that influenced me, it was watching 'Unforgiven' when I was in my late teens or very early 20s. The same with 'Dances With Wolves,' where you're looking at the Western genre through a whole new lens that had never been explored before."

On the Newest Wave of "Yellowstone"-Influenced Neo-Westerns Being Flattering: "So I don't know that it's flattering, because I don't think they're doing it because 'Yellowstone' is good. They're doing it because 15 million people watch it. And they're like: 'A lot of people watch Westerns. Let's make Westerns.'"

Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America's first national park. Sheridan, Linson, and Costner executive produce, alongside Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, and Stephen Kay. And while it wouldn't take longer than a 10-second Google search to see just how impressive of a four-season run the Paramount Network series has had so far. Looking at the fourth season, the premiere episode garnered over 14 million total viewers, with the finale delivering over 15 million total viewers. The series has also helped make Sheridan a major creative name in cable & streaming, with Yellowstone leading to other series such as the recently-renewed Mayor of Kingstown, "Yellowstone" prequel series 1883, the recently announced Kansas City, and more in development.