Yellowstone Season 5 Ep. 3 Preview: Beth's Unfinished Business & More

So much for easing into things. No one is ever going to accuse Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water, Sicario) & John Linson's Yellowstone of not being able to pack a season's worth of drama into a two-episode premiere. Before we get to our preview for Season 5 Episode 3 "Tall Drink of Water," two big observations from the season opener. First, we're starting to realize that even his closest family members have no idea how far John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is willing to go to protect the family ranch. Sometimes, it can be the smallest or most unexpected thing that brings down someone in power. Like how a wolf GPS collar caught in a river branch could change the course of a lot of plans. In this weekend's episode, Beth (Kelly Reilly) heads to Salt Lake City for some unfinished business, while Jamie (Wes Bentley) looks to be walking into the middle of a trap. Meanwhile, Kayce (Luke Grimes) makes an important decision for his family, while Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) deals with mounting pressure from all sides. Now here's a look at the preview images that were released, along with a preview clip:

And in the following preview for Yellowstone S05E03 "Tall Drink of Water," Rip (Cole Hauser) shares a sweet moment with Carter (Finn Little) in the barn

Here's a Look at Paramount+'s Yellowstone Season 5

Paramount+'s Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries. With the hit series set to return with its third episode on Sunday, November 20, here's a look back at the official Season 5 trailer for Paramount Network's Yellowstone:

From Academy Award nominee Sheridan, season five features a critically-acclaimed ensemble cast including Oscar-winner Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham & Gil Birmingham, with Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon, and Kathryn Kelly upped to series regulars. The upcoming season will also feature the return of Josh Lucas as young John Dutton alongside Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers, and Kyle Red Silverstein, with Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay, and Dawn Olivieri joining the star-studded cast. Yellowstone is co-created by Sheridan and John Linson. Executive producers include Linson, Sheridan, Costner, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, and Stephen Kay. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios produce.