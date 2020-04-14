Yes, Of Course Dwayne The Rock Johnson Watches All Elite Wrestling

Hollywood megastar and legendary wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has weighed in on All Elite Wrestling, the upstart wrestling league taking on Johnson's former employers, WWE. In a Q&A session on his Instagram page, Johnson revealed that he does indeed watch AEW, and he thinks the company is a good thing for the wrestling business.

Of course, it's common sense that The Rock would watch and enjoy AEW. What might be more surprising to some is that he would say it publicly. Maybe he thought that what happens on Instagram Live stays on Instagram Live? If so, he'd be incorrect, as people watching the live stream were all over this one. Then again, maybe he just thought that he's The Rock and he can say whatever he wants, and WWE will still pay him any sum of money to come back whenever he wants.

In any case, when asked if he watches AEW, The Rock responded, "Yeah, I do watch AEW. Of course, I do. I'm very happy for the success of that company because it's always a good thing. It creates a hunger, which is good." This isn't the first time The Rock has praised AEW, however, for those paying attention. He congratulated Cody Rhodes on an AEW promo last year.

But Does The Rock Miss Wrestling Himself?

Perhaps, like many people who have been away from WWE for a while, AEW has helped restore Rocky's love of the sport. Asked if he misses wrestling, The Rock said he missed both working creatively with other wrestlers and connecting with an audience. Though he does admit, the business has changed since he was around. Maybe it hasn't changed that much, though, because he was impressed that all the wrestlers are putting their lives on the line to wrestle during the pandemic. Wrestling at risk to your personal health and well being is, for sure, an old school wrestling value.

"The wrestling business has changed, really dramatically since I was in it," said The Great One. "Not to say that it's changed for the worse or for the better, it's just different, and I still follow it and I have a lot of love and respect for all the men and the women who continue to put their bodies on the line and by the way, it's crazy that they're continuing to put their bodies on the line through this pandemic. They're just working hard and just wrestling and sweating on each other, and just doing all this, but all in the name of entertaining the fans, which I think is always cool, because wrestling has always had this adaptability to it, that was always very cool. So, I do… thanks for asking me about that."

