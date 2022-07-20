You Can Immortalize Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head Today

You can immortalize Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head today by adding a piece of classic, behind-the-scenes memorabilia into your collection. Heritage Auctions features a great selection of animation production cels, but a recurring offering that always stands out to me is the iconic pair of couch potatoes, Beavis and Butt-Head. These two actually recently got a new life with Mike Judge's latest animated feature, Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, which brings the duo into modern times. It also sets up a brand new animated series, showing that the pair of slackers have life in them. Let's celebrate the return of 90s goodness by checking out this listing.

The animation drawing, which you can see below, shows the two separate pieces featuring Butt-Head on one sheet and Beavis on the other.

Beavis and Butt-Head Production Cels and Animation Drawing Group of 4 (MTV Productions, c. 1990s).

"Come on, shut up, Beavis! About once a year they play something cool, and you have to talk through it!" says Butt-head to his snickering sidekick as they watch MTV. The two music-critiquing cut-ups appear in this pair of original hand-painted 12 field production cels. Butt-head, in the AC/DC t-shirt, and his buddy Beavis each have an approximate figure size of 6". The cels are taped (with removable blue tape) to a print background, added for presentation purposes. The matching 12 field animation drawings in graphite are also included in this cool lot. Overall condition is Very Good with minor handling wear.

You can head over to Heritage Auctions right now to bid on this Beavis and Butt-Head production cel and animation drawing lot. Best of luck to everyone hoping to score.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.