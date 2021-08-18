You Can See John Cena in New WWE NFTs

Not content with simply destroying the enjoyment of wrestling in its fans, WWE will now destroy the environment as well with a new set of John Cena NFTs. Launching on Friday at the start of WWE Smackdown, WWE will release John Cena NFTs that will immortalize the legendary Superstar at the cost of only roughly the electrical output of the country o Belgium for a year and probably the destruction of human civilization as climate change ravages the planet. But hey, no one else will be able to claim ownership of your stupid digital photo of a 40-year-old man dressed like a rapper, and no one can take that away from you.

From a WWE press release:

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced it will create non-fungible-tokens (NFTs) inspired by WWE Superstar John Cena, along with never-before-sold memorabilia and experiences, just in time for SummerSlam. The drop will feature a platinum tier auction that includes a one-of-one exclusive NFT. The NFTs will be presented in conjunction with Bitski and available at WWE.com/NFT. The platinum tier auction will be live for 24 hours, beginning at the start of SmackDown this Friday, August 20 at 8 pm ET through the start of SummerSlam on Saturday, August 21 at 8 pm ET. The top bidder for the platinum tier will receive: A one-of-a-kind NFT;

A once-in-a-lifetime experience for two at WrestleMania 38 in 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas or WrestleMania 39 in 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, including two front row tickets, unprecedented VIP access and hotel accommodations;

A personalized WWE Championship Title Belt with the winner's name engraved on the side plates;

John Cena's "Dr. of Thuganomics" style chain from WrestleMania 35.

The gold tier will drop in time for SummerSlam this Saturday, August 21 and include 500 limited edition NFTs, along with a limited-edition merch box personally curated by Cena.

Though WWE has fired dozens of wrestlers during the coronavirus pandemic, it still has no shortage of faceless executives to issue boilerplate press release quotes:

"The Summer of Cena will be capped off by a phenomenal main event at SummerSlam as well as an opportunity for the WWE Universe to own unique collectibles inspired by one of the biggest stars in Hollywood today," said Scott Zanghellini, WWE Senior Vice President, Revenue Strategy & Development.

Thanks for killing the Earth, Scott. WWE Smackdown airs on Friday at 8PM Eastern and SummerSlam starts at 8PM on Saturday, August 21st. John Cena will face Roman Reigns in the main event of the PPV.