You Season 4 Images: Prof. Jonathan Moore Prefers A Hands-On Approach

From NYC bookstore manager to Los Angeles shop clerk to suburban house-husband, Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg has worn a lot of masks over the course of three seasons of Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti's series You. But this time around, Joe's heading to England in an attempt to pull off his most daring mask yet. Goodbye, Joe Golberg. Hello, Prof. Jonathan Moore. But are new stomping grounds and a new name enough to numb his old and very dangerous habits? Considering this is a two-part, 10-episode season, we're guessing that some old habits are going to die very hard. Joining Badgley this season are Charlotte Richie, Lukas Gage, Tilly Keeper, Amy Leigh Hickman, Tati Gabrielle, and Ed Speelers, and now we're getting a chance to get to know everyone up close & personal with a new set of preview images released earlier today:

Here's a look back at the date announcement teaser for the return of Netflix's You, with Season 4 Part 1 set to hit on February 9th (followed by Part 2 on March 9th), making it two, five-episode half-seasons:

Based on Caroline Kepnes' best-selling novel of the same name, Netflix's You asks the question,"What would you do for love?" When a brilliant bookstore manager crosses paths with an aspiring writer, his answer becomes clear: anything. Using the internet and social media as his tools to gather the most intimate of details and get close to her, a charming and awkward crush quickly becomes an obsession as he quietly and strategically removes every obstacle – and person – in his way. "Reading Caroline's novel, Greg and I were instantly obsessed with Joe Goldberg and his twisted worldview. And it's been thrilling to watch Penn bring Joe to creepy yet compelling life. We're deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past 3 seasons. The whole 'You' team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in season 4," shared showrunner Gamble.

Developed by Gamble & Berlanti and based on the books You and Hidden Bodies by Caroline Kepnes, the fourth season will be produced by Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television. Berlanti, Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, David Madden, Gina Girolamo, John Scott, Neil Reynolds, Michael Foley, and Justin Lo also serve as executive producers.