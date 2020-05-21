Young Bucks, Hangman Page Return; New AEW Double or Nothing Match

After weeks off for quarantine and/or getting drunk and living in the woods, The Young Bucks and Hangman Page made their return on last night's live episode of AEW Dynamite. The return took place at the end of the show's main event when the Inner Circle appeared on the "Tony Khan Tron" after Matt Hardy defeated Sammy Guevara. The group was beating on Kenny Omega in the end zone of the Jacksonville Jaguar's football stadium, located next door to Daily's Place, where AEW has been filming courtesy of Florida's opinion on the essential nature of pro wrestling.

Matt Hardy is getting up there in years so he could hardly be expected to sprint all the way over there to make the save in time. Luckily, the camera panned to show the Young Bucks perched on the railing at the end of the stands. They lept off to attack the Inner Circle and a brawl ensued. The Chadster once jumped the barrier of a football stadium during a Kid Rock concert, and let me tell you, my knee hurt for like three years afterward. It was worth it though, as I just can't control myself when the man sings "Bawitdaba da bang da bang diggy diggy diggy." It probably would have helped if I had someone to land on though. Anyway, during the brawl, a tiny figure was spotted way in the back of the football field who sprinted toward the camera. It was Hangman Page, who cleaned house. Good stuff to end the final AEW Dynamite before the PPV.

Those two teams will face off in the Stadium Stampede match at AEW Double or Nothing, but we also got another match added to the card last night. Shawn Spears appeared in a Shawn Spears News Network segment to make fun of Dustin Rhodes and say the old man should retire after the beating he took from Lance Archer. Spears, with no match booked for Double or Nothing, decided to "go into business for himself" and challenge Rhodes. Immediately after the segment, AEW made the match official.

Double or Nothing takes place this Saturday, May 23rd, on PPV. In addition to the two matches above, Brodie Lee will challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW Championship, Lance Archer will face Cody Rhodes to decide the first TNT Champion, Hikaru Shida will challenge Nyla Rose for the AEW Women's Championship in a no holds barred match, a Casino Ladder Match will see 9 competitors (one a mystery) fight for the next shot at the AEW Champion, Britt Baker will fight Kris Statlander (if Baker's knee is okay), Jungle Boy will get his hands on MJF, and Private Party will face Best Friends on the Buy-In pre-show for a shot at the AEW Tag Team Champions. Check back later for Lauren's full review of AEW Dynamite and then this afternoon for the Wednesday night Wars ratings report from yours truly.