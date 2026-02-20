Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: descendants

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland Will Debut This Summer On Disney+

A fifth installment of the popular Descendants franchise is on the way. "Wicked Wonderland" will debut on Disney+ this summer. Here's a look!

Article Summary Descendants: Wicked Wonderland arrives this summer on Disney+ and The Disney Channel for franchise fans.

This is the fifth Descendants movie and a direct sequel to 2024’s The Rise of Red with returning cast.

The story dives into new threats as Red and Chloe face the fallout of their time-traveling adventures.

Descendants remains one of Disney’s most popular franchises, with surging demand for more content.

Descendants fans rejoice, this summer brings us Wicked Wonderland, the sequel film to the mega-popular The Rise of Red. This will be the fifth film in the Disney franchise, featuring the generation of children after some of the most iconic and beloved Disney characters. Reprising their roles are Kylie Cantrall (Red), Malia Baker (Chloe), Leonardo Nam (Maddox Hatter), Melanie Paxson (Fairy Godmother), Brandy (Cinderella), Paolo Montalban (King Charming), and Rita Ora (the Queen of Hearts). New members of the cast are Liamani Segura (Pink), Alexandro Byrd (Luis Madrigal), Brendon Tremblay (Max Hatter), Kiara Romero (Hazel Hook), Joel Oulette (Robbie Hood), Zavien Garrett (Felix Facilier), Ryan McEwen (Squirmy Smee), and Dayton Paradis (Squeaky Smee). Kimmy Gatewood ("Muppets Mayhem") directs this new film.

Descendants Cannot Be Stopped

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland explores what "happily ever after" really means for Red (Kylie Cantrall) and Chloe (Malia Baker) following their time-traveling adventures in the 2024 hit film Descendants: The Rise of Red. Set primarily in present-day Wonderland with a host of new and familiar characters, this movie delves into the warning from the previous movie: There are consequences when you alter the fabric of time. Red and Chloe hide their most dangerous secret – the time-traveling pocket watch – inside the Royal Vault, unaware that a new threat is emerging. Lurking in the shadows is Maddox Hatter, now a ruthless villain determined to uncover the pocket watch's whereabouts to bend time – and the fate of Wonderland – to his will.

The "Descendants" franchise cannot be stopped, and is one of the most popular franchises the company has. It is severely underrepresented compared to its popularity, especially in the Disney Parks, from a merch and representation standpoint. Even last year, the "Descendants/Zombies Worlds Collide Concert Tour" was a smash success. That concert film is now streaming on Disney+.

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland will debut on Disney+ and The Disney Channel this summer.

