Descendants: Wicked Wonderland Will Debut This Summer On Disney+
A fifth installment of the popular Descendants franchise is on the way. "Wicked Wonderland" will debut on Disney+ this summer. Here's a look!
Article Summary
- Descendants: Wicked Wonderland arrives this summer on Disney+ and The Disney Channel for franchise fans.
- This is the fifth Descendants movie and a direct sequel to 2024’s The Rise of Red with returning cast.
- The story dives into new threats as Red and Chloe face the fallout of their time-traveling adventures.
- Descendants remains one of Disney’s most popular franchises, with surging demand for more content.
Descendants fans rejoice, this summer brings us Wicked Wonderland, the sequel film to the mega-popular The Rise of Red. This will be the fifth film in the Disney franchise, featuring the generation of children after some of the most iconic and beloved Disney characters. Reprising their roles are Kylie Cantrall (Red), Malia Baker (Chloe), Leonardo Nam (Maddox Hatter), Melanie Paxson (Fairy Godmother), Brandy (Cinderella), Paolo Montalban (King Charming), and Rita Ora (the Queen of Hearts). New members of the cast are Liamani Segura (Pink), Alexandro Byrd (Luis Madrigal), Brendon Tremblay (Max Hatter), Kiara Romero (Hazel Hook), Joel Oulette (Robbie Hood), Zavien Garrett (Felix Facilier), Ryan McEwen (Squirmy Smee), and Dayton Paradis (Squeaky Smee). Kimmy Gatewood ("Muppets Mayhem") directs this new film.
Descendants Cannot Be Stopped
Descendants: Wicked Wonderland will debut on Disney+ and The Disney Channel this summer.