"Jay and Silent Bob Reboot": Kevin Smith Posts Commentary on YouTube

When Jay and Silent Bob Reboot released for digital and home media, Kevin Smith did not provide a commentary track. The writer-director decided to make one to upload it to YouTube. It's available for free. All you have to do is play the film and video on YouTube simultaneously.

Commentary tracks provide perspective during the making of the film. Generally, the director, crew, and/or cast record the track as the film plays. When a scene stands out, the person may provide an anecdote or provide technical notes about how it came together.

Jay and Silent Bob reboot is a love letter to Smith's View Askewniverse fans reuniting cast from past films from Clerks (1994) to Yoga Hosers (2016). The film stars Smith, Jason Mewes, Harley Quinn Smith, and Aparna Brielle. Also appearing are Smith favorites in Ben Affleck, Shannon Elizabeth, Jason Lee, Justin Long, Brian O'Halloran, and Joey Lauren Adams. There are more cameos than you can shake a stick at. The plot of Reboot runs parallel to Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001). Long-time fans will be treated to plenty of meta moments to past films including a touching tribute to Stan Lee, who appeared in Mallrats (1995).

Jay and Silent Bob embark on a cross-country mission to stop Hollywood from filming a reboot based on them.

In Strike Back, James Vanderbeek and Jason Biggs play fictionalized versions of themselves cast as Bluntman and Chronic, the comic characters based on Jay and Silent Bob. Both also appear in Reboot. In the 2019 film, Supergirl's Melissa Benoist and Val Kilmer step into the roles.

Reboot had a limited release with Smith and Mewes touring in speaking engagements during screenings. The films made $4.7 million worldwide. The seven View Askewniverse films grossed a combined $131 million. Dogma (1999) was the franchise's highest-grossing making $44 million.

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is available on digital, Blu-ray, and DVD.