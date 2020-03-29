"Bias": New Documentary Shines Light On What We Keep Hidden

Bias is a new documentary that takes a look at something we all have even if we do not want to admit it: biases. I know I am guilty of it in a variety of ways almost everyday, especially on social media as I scroll through posts, or go into comment sections. The film looks to answer the question of if we can maybe "un-bias" our brains so that we can let go of some of these things. It is a really interesting concept, and a subject that is important right now in the world. With everything going on in the world right now, it would be easy to let social bias take hold. Let's try to avoid that.

Check out the trailer for the film below. It will be available to watch on April 14th.

The toxic effects of Bias make headlines every day: sexual harassment, racial profiling, the pay gap. As humans, we are biased. Yet few of us are willing to admit it. We confidently make snap judgments, but we are shockingly unaware of the impact our assumptions have on those around us. The documentary feature 'bias' follows filmmaker Robin Hauser on a journey to uncover her hidden biases and explore how unconscious bias defines relationships, workplaces, our justice system, and technology. 'bias' contemplates the most pressing question: can we de-bias our brains?