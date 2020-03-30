Riot Games Announces A Closed Beta For "Valorant"

Riot Games surprised fans this morning with the news that Valorant will be getting a closed beta, happening much sooner than we thought. The beta itself will be limited to players in Europe, Canada, Russia, Turkey, and the United States. The company did acknowledge there may be a bigger rollout later, but for testing purposes, these are the markets they're going with. The beta will launch on April 7th, 2020, and will even come with Twitch integration, as you can read about below. The details of how much access you'll have in the 5-v-5 tactical shooter weren't revealed, we're guessing that info will be coming next week. For now, head over to make an account and sign up for the beta.

Riot Games is collaborating with Twitch, the world's leading service and community for multiplayer entertainment, to entitle fans with Valorant Closed Beta access. To be eligible for entitlement to the Closed Beta, players in Canada, Europe, Russia, Turkey, and the United States should follow the steps below: Register for a Riot account (create a Riot account here) Link your Riot account to a Twitch account (create a Twitch account here) When closed beta activates in your region (EU and NA for now), watch specificValorant streams highlighted on Twitch for the opportunity to be entitled for Closed Beta access