New Alien 1/18 Scale Figures Emerge from Hiya Toys

Hiya Toys is back with two more additions to their growing Alien 1/18th scale figure line. Two films are explored in this wave, with the first being the man who started it all Executive Officer of the Nostromo, Thomas Kane. Thomas fell a victim to the Facehugger at the beginning of the film and now he is the newest Hiya Toys figure. He will feature Facehugger and Chestburster accessories, interchangeable hands, and anguished head sculpt. We then transition to the third film in the franchise with a new Alien Dog from 1992 Alien 3: Resurrection. This is the second design on the figure with a more animalistic and slender sculpt to fit the Xenomorph's darker nature. Each of these figures is set as PX Exclusives, priced at $19.99, and set to release in November 2021. Pre-orders are not live yet and fans will be able to find them all located here as well as other Hiya Toys figures from Predator, RoboCop, and more.

"ALIEN 3 LOOK UP DOG ALIEN PX 1/18 SCALE ACTION FIGURE – From Hiya Toys. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! She's faced down the xenomorph threat twice. But now Ellen Ripley has entered her most threatening environment yet: stranded on a decrepit prison planet with the galaxy's most antisocial criminals as company. Hiya Toys presents its second design from 1992's Alien 3. The Dog Alien was conceived by director David Fincher to be quadrapedal, "more of a puma, or a beast" than the previous styles from Alien and Aliens. Designed by Tom Woodruff Jr. and Alec Gillis, the Dog Alien features a more slender, animalistic look that perfectly suits the darker tone of the third film in the Alien series. This 1/18 scale figure stands around 4″ tall and comes with a special stand."

"ALIEN KANE PX 1/18 SCALE ACTION FIGURE – From Hiya Toys. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! In space, no one can hear you scream! Executive Officer of the Nostromo, Thomas Kane volunteered to explore the derelict spacecraft on LV-426 but quickly fell victim to implantation by a Facehugger! Hiya Toys has recreated his final moments with Kane in his crew jumpsuit. The iconic prey comes with Facehugger and Chestburster attachments, multiple hands, and an extra anguished head sculpt, so you can recreate the big surprise!"