All Aboard! Transformers Trainbot Ginuo Pulls Into the Hasbro Station

The power of the Trainbots continues as Hasbro has revealed their latest Transformers Masterpiece figure with Ginou

Get ready to relive the Japanese adventures of Transformers: Super-God Masterforce as a new Masterpiece figure has arrived from Hasbro. That is right, another member of the Raiden Team has arrived with the Transformers Masterpiece MPG-07 Trainbot Ginou. Just like previous releases, this Trainbot will have three transforming modes robot, locomotive, and combiner. Combine some of the other Autobots in this Masterpiece Transformers series, forming Raiden in all of his might. As for accessories, Ginou will come with a blaster, shield, two rail pieces, as well as a new maintenance box and train seats. These Transformers: Super-God Masterforce figures have been spectacular to see come to life, and Ginou will be a worthy addition to any Trainbot team. Autobot fans will be able to pre-order Ginou for $159.99 with a December 28, 2024 release date, and pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse.

Transformers Masterpiece MPG-07 Trainbot Ginou

"Bring the ultimate Transformers experience to your collection with Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MPG-07 Trainbot Ginou! This adult collectible Transformers G1 action figure for adults features authentic Takara Tomy design and deco. The figure is showcased in premium deco and detail and comes in its original packaging with Japanese-language instructions."

Includes Figure, 8 accessories, and instructions.

AUTHENTIC TAKARA TOMY DESIGN: This Transformers Masterpiece Trainbot Ginou premium adult collectible is an authentic Takara Tomy product, part of the Transformers Masterpiece G Series

3 ICONIC MODES: Transformers G1 Trainbot Ginou action figure converts between robot, train car, and combiner modes. Figure combines with other Transformers Masterpiece G figures to form Leiden (Raiden) (Each figure sold separately, subject to availability)

PREMIUM ACCESSORIES: Comes with blaster, shield, maintenance box, 2 seats, 2 rail pieces, and a joint piece

HIGH ARTICULATION FOR POSES: Trainbot Ginou action figure is fully jointed and highly articulated, allowing for intricate posability in action poses

ORIGINAL PACKAGING AND INSTRUCTIONS: This Masterpiece Transformers figure comes with original packaging and Japanese-language instructions

